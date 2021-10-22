Donald Trump plans to launch ‘Truth Social’ media app and SVOD service





Donald Trump, the twice-indicted former US President who has repeatedly spread lies about the 2020 election, has announced that he is launching a social media network called (really) Truth Social.

Trump is also claiming to be preparing to launch a subscription-based streaming service featuring “unawakened” entertainment programs.

In an Oct. 20 press release, an entity called Trump Media & Technology Group said its mission was to “create a rival for the liberal media consortium and fight against the ‘Big Tech’ companies in Silicon Valley, which have used their power to silence opposing voices in America.

Trump was kicked (or suspended) from all major internet platforms for his role in the deadly Jan.6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol, in which he expressed support for the rioters who aimed to overturn the 2020 election results. This summer, the ex-president sued Facebook, Twitter and Google (and their CEOs) alleging they violated his First Amendment rights, seemingly oblivious to the fact that the US Constitution failed not prohibit private companies from restricting speech and that Internet services are permitted. under US law to remove harmful content.

Trump Media & Technology Group, or TMTG, has announced that it will launch the Truth Social app as an invitation-only beta in November. The company plans a public deployment in the first quarter of 2022.

“I created Truth Social and TMTG to resist the tyranny of Big Tech,” said Trump, who has been identified as the chairman of TMTG, in a statement. “We live in a world where the Taliban have a strong presence on Twitter, but your favorite US president has been silenced. This is unacceptable. I am delighted to send my first Truth on Truth Social very soon. TMTG was founded with the mission of giving everyone a voice. I’m excited to start sharing my thoughts on Truth Social and tackling Big Tech soon. Everyone asks me why nobody stands up to Big Tech? Well, we will be soon!

During his four years in the White House, Trump made a total of 30,573 false or misleading claims, according to a Washington Post tally. This included his numerous baseless statements (and lawsuits) alleging widespread electoral fraud and / or embezzlement that led to his defeat in the 2020 US presidential election.

Trump Media & Technology Group plans to become a publicly traded entity through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp., a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC). The transaction values ​​Trump Media & Technology Group at an initial enterprise value of $ 875 million, with cumulative valuation potential of up to $ 1.7 billion depending on the stock price performance after the merger, say the companies. TMTG will initially be funded with cash from DWAC of $ 293 million, according to the companies.

The Trump subscription VOD service will be called TMTG Plus. The company said Scott St. John, former executive producer of shows such as “Deal or No Deal” and “America’s Got Talent,” will lead the operations of the TMTG Plus company. He did not disclose a price or an expected launch date. The SVOD service will include entertainment programs as well as “news, podcasts and more”.

Digital World Acquisition Corp., a so-called “blank check” company formed in December 2020, previously said it plans to focus on a business combination with “mid-market growth technology-focused companies and emerging in the Americas, in SaaS mode [software as a service] and Technology or Fintech and Financial Services, ”according to SEC documents. The company is headed by Patrick Orlando, who has been involved as an executive, sponsor and director in several PSPCs including Yunhong International, Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. and Maquia Capital Acquisition Corp. From 1998 to 2003, Orlando worked at Deutsche Bank in roles such as Director of Interest Rate Derivatives in Emerging Markets.

