Politics
Celtics’ Enes Kanter triggers rapid reaction in China after comments on Tibet, Xi Jinping
Shanghai – Highlights from the Boston Celtics were missing from Chinese sports platform Tencent Holdings after backup center Enes Kanter criticized Chinese President Xi Jinping and China’s treatment of Tibet.
Kanter, who has a background of activism and has spoken out against the President of his native Turkey, Tayyip Erdogan, tweeted a two-minute video of himself expressing his support for Tibet and wearing a T-shirt at the effigy of the Dalai Lama, his spiritual leader in exile. .
“I am here to add my voice and talk about what is happening in Tibet. Under the Chinese government’s brutal rule, the fundamental rights and freedoms of the Tibetan people are non-existent, ”Kanter said in the video released Wednesday, accompanied by a text describing Xi as a“ brutal dictator ”.
Kanter posted similar posts on his Instagram feed. During the Boston game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, he wore shoes emblazoned with the phrase “Free Tibet” made by Baidiucao, a dissident designer and artist of Chinese origin based in Australia.
Kanter did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He did not play in the Celtics’ season opener, a double overtime loss to the Knicks.
Kanter was attacked on Chinese social media and his name appeared to be blocked on the popular Weibo messaging platform. Only a written timeline of his team’s game was available on the Tencent platform.
Tencent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a press conference on Thursday that Kanter was “trying to gain attention” and that his words “were not worth refuting” .
“We will never accept these attacks to discredit the development and progress of Tibet,” he said.
Kanter’s remarks and backlash come two years after then-Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey made comments in support of the democracy movement in Chinese-ruled Hong Kong. The remarks prompted state broadcaster CCTV to stop broadcasting NBA games and e-commerce providers to remove Rockets merchandise listings.
Kanter’s tweet also followed Wednesday’s arrival of the Olympic torch in Beijing, whose planned hosting of the Winter Games in February 2022 prompted calls for a boycott of China’s treatment of Tibet, Uyghur Muslims and from Hong Kong.
As of mid-Thursday in China, Kanter’s last name and full Chinese name returned only one search result, compared to several results earlier in the morning.
Weibo did not respond to a request for comment. An NBA spokesperson in China did not respond to an email request for comment, and the Boston Celtics did not respond to requests for comment.
Beijing has ruled the remote region of western Tibet since 1951, after its People’s Liberation Army entered and took control of what it calls “peaceful liberation,” and regards the Dalai Lama as a separatist.
A Weibo fan page for the Boston Celtics with more than 650,000 followers wrote that she would stop updating her social feed after Kanter’s tweets.
Twitter is blocked in China.
“Any information about the team will cease to appear on this Weibo. Any behavior that undermines the harmony of the nation and the dignity of the homeland, we resolutely resist! The page administrator wrote.
On the Celtics’ official Weibo page, more than 100 people left comments on Thursday criticizing the club and Kanter. Some have called for him to be fired.
“I’ve been an old Celtics fan for over 10 years,” wrote one person. “After Kanter does that, I won’t support the Celtics team for a single day. Between my hobbies and my country, there is no comparison.
Vigorous criticism of Turkish leader Erdogan, Kanter, 29, was indicted in his home country in 2018 for belonging to an armed terrorist group, which he denies. Turkey, which has revoked his passport, is asking for his extradition.
A handful of current and former US lawmakers and officials offered their support to Kanter on Thursday, including former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
“It’s good @EnesKanter to stand up to the CCP and speak the truth to power,” Pompeo said on social media. “This is what real courage looks like. “
