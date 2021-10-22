Imran Khan faces deadlock with Pakistani military





Islamabad Once again, in a repeat of the same pattern that has marked Pakistani politics since the country’s inception, the military and civilian government found themselves embroiled in a tense and high-profile power struggle. Imran Khan, who became prime minister in an election allegedly rigged for him by the military, refused to sign Lt. Gen. Nadeem Anjum’s appointment as the country’s top spy, apparently under the leadership of his mysterious wife , who somehow convinced her husband. that she has the gift of clairvoyance. As a result, Islamabad became the scene of a constitutional crisis that weakened the state and left crucial military departments without leadership or direction.

At the center of this conflict is Faiz Hameed, the current outgoing CEO of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), who has been blamed in various quarters for rigging the 2018 election. Sources say the prime minister, fearing to be eliminated when the country goes to the polls in 2023, is adamant that Hameed should not be replaced, even though he was assigned to command a corps in Peshawar. According to journalist Absar Alam, this is because Khan doesn’t think he can win without ISI support, which is guaranteed as long as Hameed remains in his post. Everyone and his aunt in Pakistan know that General Hameed is an insurance policy for the Imrans to stay in power, he told The Nation. If he goes, it would become difficult for Imran Khan to survive right now, to forget about winning the next general election.

By digging the heels of this appointment, Khan has placed himself in direct conflict with General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the longtime chief of the Pakistani army, who authorized the replacement of Hameed by Anjum. A former ally of Imran Khan, Bajwa must now endure the ignominy of being challenged by a prime minister whom he not only helped install but also protected at the cost of the army’s reputation. Almost exactly a year ago, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif publicly accused Bajwa of using his position to interfere in Pakistani politics. General Qamar Javed Bajwa, you have packed our government and brought the nation to the altar of your wishes, he said, addressing a rally of supporters. You rejected the public’s choice in the election and installed a bunch of ineffective and incompetent people.

Imran Khan’s victory in the 2018 election was seen as a reaffirmation of the military’s influence. In the years following the collapse of the Musharraf dictatorship, senior Pakistani military personnel found themselves left out of politics and short of options. The two main parties, the PPP and the PML-N, had long-standing grudges with the establishment and could no longer trust its auctions. Both had been deposed by military coups; both had seen their leaders persecuted by the state; and, at various points in history, both had campaigned on anti-military platforms. It was in this environment that the military began to promote Khan’s candidacy, with whom it believed it could cultivate a different kind of relationship. According to Declan Walsh, who was the New York Times bureau chief in Islamabad until he was suddenly expelled in 2013, complicit in their desire to silence the most critical parts of the press was truly a dream come true for the military. The besieged leader

But what Rawalpindi’s generals could not have predicted was the economic turmoil that accompanied Khan’s post as prime minister. In the three years since Khan’s election, GDP growth has been slow, inflation has hovered between 8-11%, and the rupee has lost 36% of its value against the dollar. The besieged population, around 40 percent of the country lives below the poverty line, has to contend with such a steep rise in food and energy prices that they have now turned not only against Khan but also against the generals who brought him to power. For seasoned analyst Murtaza Solangi, it is this context of economic instability that has led to the breakdown of civil-military relations. I have a feeling Imran knows he has become a handicap for his coaches, he said. If you talk to people, you will find that most senior army commanders are of the opinion that this experience [of bringing in Khan] didn’t go well and it’s time to rethink.

Solangi also speculates that Khan’s decision to challenge his military supporters is a way to distract from his own incompetence. I think he tried to choose battles to create a situation where he can claim to be a martyr of civil supremacy, he told The Nation. If that turns out to be the case, it would make Khan the latest in a long line of Pakistani prime ministers who turned on their military benefactors after taking office. Political scientist Maleeha Lodhi, who served as Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations, describes the current stalemate as a tragicomic repeat of history. Given Pakistan’s political history, she said, in some ways a power struggle is inherent in the relationship between civilian authority and the military.

For Walsh, however, Khan is unlikely to act on his own. My suspicion is that this also reflects the fact that there are divisions within the military, he told The Nation. This is all a testament to the noisy nature of politics in Pakistan: there are competing power centers and even when it looks like everything has been put together and everything is being managed from headquarters there is more fluidity in the system. .

In any event, the public nature of this feud, now in its third week, means there is no longer a scenario in which both sides can save face. If, as is still widely expected, Khan does eventually accede to the military’s demands, he will give credence to the perception that he is a puppet prime minister. Conversely, if it is the headquarters that withdraws from its position, it will establish a new paradigm for civil-military relations and shatter the carefully cultivated aura of invincibility of the military. In Absar Alam’s opinion, the side that flashes first, be it the Army Chief of Staff or Imran Khan, would lose a lot of respect, not only with his base. but also among the people.

Thursday evening, despite unconfirmed reports of a meeting between Khan and General Anjum, the stalemate has still not been broken with an official announcement. Meanwhile, in Islamabad, some believe that how this crisis is resolved no longer matters. Imran is toast. Said Murtaza Solangi, Whether he bows to Bajwa or openly defies it doesn’t matter… This has been a very incompetent administration, and its scandals and the scandals of his government, when the cover is removed, will mean that he will not be able to show his face in public.

