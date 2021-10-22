42 former KPK employees send appeal letter to President Jokowi

JawaPos.com – A total of 42 former employees of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) submitted an administrative appeal letter to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Thursday (10/22) yesterday. Dozens of former anti-corruption agency employees have called on the head of state to reverse the dismissal of KPK employees.

“To overturn the decision of the management of KPK regarding the honorable dismissal of 57 employees of KPK on our behalf, where there is absolutely no verse in law number 19 of 2019 regarding the second amendment to law number 30 of 2002 concerning the Corruption Eradication Commission and Law No. 5 of 2014 on the Civil State Apparatus (ASN), which requires the dismissal of KPK employees based on the results of the TWK ”, explained Hotman Tambunan, representative dozens of former KPK employees in a letter from 42 former KPK employees, Friday 22/10).

In the content of the letter, Hotman explained, KPK employees who worked for the KPK with different variations of time, between 5 and 15 years, from various

directorates, offices and deputies. During their service in KPK, they tried to do their best to eradicate corruption, so that Advanced Indonesia could be realized.

However, they were determined to be employees who did not meet the conditions (TMS) to be appointed ASN on the basis of the results of the National Insight Test Assessment (TWK) which was carried out in the context of maladministration and violated human rights (HAM), based on the findings and conclusions of the Indonesian mediator and Komnasham RI, from March 9 to April 9, 2021. In addition to having been dismissed as an employee of KPK on 30 September 2021.

The reason this appeal letter was submitted, according to Hotman, was that previously his party had reported to the Indonesian ombudsman and Komnas HAM regarding the implementation of the TWK. Regarding this report, the Indonesian National Human Rights Commission published a report on August 16, 2021, which essentially concludes that the process of transferring the status of employees from KPK to ASN via the TWK assessment until

appointments on June 1, 2021 are strongly perceived as a form of dismissal against certain agents, with certain horizons.

“The whole construction of the TWK evaluation event is a violation of human rights, in terms of policies, actions or treatment, and words (questions and statements) that have characteristics that are not in accordance with the principles of human rights.

man. At least there are 11 forms of human rights violations that occurred in the TWK assessment process as part of the change in status of employees from KPK to ASN, ”Hotman explained.

Even Komnas HAM and the Indonesian mediator who said there was maladministration within the TWK sent a recommendation to President Jokowi. In the recommendation, they called for the reinstatement of the status of KPK employees who were declared unqualified (TMS) to be appointed as KPK State Civilian Apparatus (ASN).

In addition, conduct a thorough assessment of the National Insight Test (TWK) assessment administration process for KPK employees. Then, make efforts to develop all ministry / agency officials involved in the administration process of the TWK assessment of KPK employees, so that in exercising their authority, they remain in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. , and adhere to the principles of professionalism, transparency, accountability and respect for the principles of justice and in accordance with human rights standards.

As well as the need to strengthen national knowledge, law and human rights and the need for these values ​​to become a code of conduct in the attitudes and actions of each civil apparatus of the State. Restoration of the good reputation of KPK employees declared ineligible (TMS).

These KPK employees filed an administrative appeal against the decision letter from KPK management regarding honorable dismissal on our behalf and also asked the President of the Republic of Indonesia to restore the rights and good reputation of 57 employees who were classified as ineligible to be appointed ASN, even though it was based on the results of the TWK.