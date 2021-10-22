Is Donald Trump coming back to social networks?





Global shipping systems are in disarray. Many sea containers are caught in traffic jams entering U.S. ports, and even when unloading, truck driver shortages have resulted in massive delays in moving goods to stores and warehouses.

The underlying condition is the pandemic, which has changed consumption patterns. Consider that the elderly, who are generally averse to technology, have started shopping online, while the laptop cohort has gone mad swallowing office supplies. This, combined with panic buying where manufacturers and retailers are now over-ordering at all levels, has thrown global supply chains into a daze. The scarcity of basic items like diapers, coffee and toilet paper has also compounded the problem of pandemic-fueled inflation.

Supply chains are now the most acute crisis facing the Biden administration. As a result, the White House recently stepped in to help increase capacity at the Port of Los Angeles, the busiest port in the Western Hemisphere, which now operates 24/7. The arrears there are critical to the health of the U.S. economy, but as the entire world feels the tightening supply chain, Biden has limited options to address the issue on multiple levels.

Congress: not the family you choose. For weeks, the White House has been embroiled in political wrangling with Congress to secure passage of Biden’s Build Back Better plan, a two-part bill that includes investments in traditional infrastructure like roads, roads bridges and yes, ports, as well as funding for child care and climate change mitigation programs.

But infighting between progressive and moderate Democrats over the price has led to a multi-week stalemate and will ultimately result in Biden dramatically diluting things like his clean electricity program and free community college. While Republicans oppose many of the bill’s provisions, recent polls have revealed voters blame divisions within Democrats for the legislative standoff and the president’s brutal popular decline.

COVID: The messy house guest who won’t leave. Biden’s perceived successes and failures were always going to be tied to his ability to bring the pandemic under control. While in the spring Biden saw an increase in polls linked to a rapid vaccine rollout, that honeymoon period is now over, with half of the U.S. electorate disapproving of the president’s handling of the pandemic.

Much of the problem stems from the politicization of COVID and the polarization in America more broadly, which means that containing the pandemic means very different things to different people.

For many, the success of a pandemic means children return to schools and bodies to offices without further disruption. It also means the power to choose to be vaccinated or to mask oneself. For others, it means minimizing the number of COVID cases nationwide at all costs and increasing vaccination rates, including through warrants. Reconciling these worldviews would be nearly impossible for any president, both Republican and Democrat, in the post-Trump era.

Virginie: a sign of what’s to come? Democrats and Republicans will be watching closely the Nov. 2 race for governor of Virginia, a purple state where Democrats have an advantage. But the race, widely seen as a temperature check for President Biden a year after taking office, is very close. It’s also seen as an indicator one year away from the midterm elections, when Republicans vie for control of the US Congress. While it’s still early days for Biden, the Virginia result will light up the national mood at a crucial time.

Going forward: Biden’s approval rating has dropped 10 points since June, including among Democratic voters and Independents. But he could save face if he manages to save Christmas.

