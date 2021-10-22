Is Kishida a dove or a hawk?

Author: Kazuhiko Togo, University of Shizuoka

Shortly after his victory in the race for president of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and his inauguration as the new Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida dissolved the lower house and called national elections for October 31. If the PLD retains sufficient power in this election and the July 2022 upper house election, Kishida could rule Japan for at least several years. An important question for Japan’s future is whether Kishida will remain a dove or follow the more hawkish line of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abes.

The chief strategist who enabled Kishidas to win was Shinzo Abe. In securing Kishidas’ victory, Abe remained a powerful figure in the PLD. The Kishidas faction, the Kochikai, are traditionally Dovish, while the Abes faction, the Seiwakai, are known to be hawkish.

Kishida’s fundamental foreign policy so far has been the continuation of his predecessors, Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga. In his October 8 parliamentary policy speech, Kishida emphasized freedom, democracy, human rights and the rule of law. He underlined the importance of the alliance between the United States and Japan and the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) which includes Japan with the United States, Australia and India as well as the Indo- peaceful free and open. Before dissolving the lower house, Kishida had telephone conversations with the other three leaders of the Quad, as well as with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which gives us an indication of his political priorities. foreign.

Kishida highlighted the North Korean threat, including the issue of kidnapping of Japanese citizens, nuclear proliferation, missile development and the need to normalize bilateral relations. At the end of the foreign policy section of his speech, Kishida also mentioned China, Russia, and South Korea. His tone towards South Korea was icy, towards Russia mundane, and towards China a mixture of assertiveness and constructiveness.

Whether Kishida gains a stable national power base, whether he adopts a conciliatory or hawkish line will depend on four main questions.

The first is Japan’s future military ability to attack enemy bases. As early as March 2021, Kishida reportedly held talks with key members of his own faction and hinted that he believed Japan should equip itself with the capability to strike enemy bases, a major change from the traditional deal. of its factions. Kishida reiterated on Twitter that a direct attack against an enemy missile launch capability is necessary.

In September 2021, just before his retirement, Abe said in his farewell message that the issue of the enemy base’s strike capability was to be debated with an appropriate conclusion by the end of the year. Although Suga didn’t follow through on this, Kishida has already shown her will. The election of the PLD manifesto included a commitment to acquire new deterrence capabilities, including the ability to shoot down ballistic missiles within the territory of an adversary country.

The second problem is the practical management of China. On every concrete problem that requires resolution, there is bound to be a high-level diplomatic skill. The strike capabilities of enemy bases are considered primarily against North Korea, but given the geographic proximity, this new policy must be implemented without jeopardizing Japan’s relations with China. Taiwan is also a sensitive issue for Japan, which has a critical interest in finding a peaceful solution while ensuring minimum satisfaction for people across the strait.

This does not contradict Abes’ position. Kishidas’ tone in his parliamentary speech and his first telephone conversation with Xi Jinping was not a bad starting point.

The third problem is the policy towards Russia. This is perhaps the easiest meeting point between Kishida and Abe. Kishida has a lot to learn from Abe on how to strengthen the relationship with Russia, which Abe has put a lot of effort into during his tenure. Improving relations with Russia would be a laudable achievement for a conciliatory prime minister. The wording of his parliamentary speech could have been better, but his phone conversation with Putin bodes well.

The last problem is South Korea. Kishida cannot be satisfied with the dismantling by South Korean President Moon Jae-ins in 2018 of the Foundation for Reconciliation and Healing that Kishida had worked so hard to establish when he was Foreign Minister in 2015. In making a phone call with Moon only on October 15 after he dissolved the lower house and with the cold wording of his parliamentary speech, Kishida has already shown his tough, principled stance. But to be a successful Dove Prime Minister, it is essential that Kishida finds a way to build trust and identify areas where the national interests of the two countries converge.

To become a great conciliatory prime minister, Kishida would have to follow this course once his power base stabilizes, even if it causes some tension with the hawks within the PLD.

Kazuhiko Togo is Visiting Professor at the World Center for Asian and Regional Research, University of Shizuoka. He was previously Director General of the Treaty Office at the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.