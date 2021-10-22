Michael Ellis: Watchdog finds Pentagon appropriately dismissed Trump appointee to key National Security Agency post after alleged security incidents





The investigation also found that the Pentagon’s selection of Ellis for the role was appropriate and carried out without political influence.

Both security incidents took place after Ellis was hired in the fall of 2020, but before he started work on Jan. 19, according to the report. NSA chief executive Paul Nakasone put him on administrative leave on January 20, the inauguration day of President Joe Biden.

“I learned … that we have questions about how Mr. Ellis handled our most sensitive information about a foreign actor when he was in the White House,” Nakasone told investigators. “I (a general counsel) said it’s okay to be hired, now we have concerns about his clearance. We have concerns about merit. We have concerns about an ongoing investigation. led by (the Pentagon Inspector General). And so, I felt like… let’s solve this… before he actually became the National Security Agency’s attorney general. ”

Because Ellis resigned from the NSA in April but remains a Navy reservist, the Inspector General recommended that the Pentagon’s top intelligence policy office investigate his handling of classified information.

As described in the report, in the first incident, Ellis allegedly “created or directed the copy” of an NSA classified information booklet without the agency’s “knowledge, consent or control”, according to the report. . The NSA first learned of the case when an employee received a copy of the notebook from a State Department official who was not authorized to access the information it contained.

The report also describes a second incident, in which an NSA employee attempted to retrieve an NSA document from Ellis related to an NSA program “of some of the most sensitive information the NSA has.” The report states that Ellis allegedly refused to return the document and kept it for the White House archives, and that the anonymous NSA employee also saw Ellis place the document in an unresponsive storage container. to the security requirements of such a sensitive program. The document was eventually returned to the NSA on January 14, just days before Biden’s inauguration.

“I am delighted that the DoD Inspector General has validated my selection as NSA Attorney General,” Ellis said in a brief statement that did not address the alleged security incidents. “National security professionals should be allowed to serve on the basis of their qualifications regardless of personal or party politics. “

In an internal memorandum drafted at the time, Nakasone attributed the dismissal of Ellis to the Inspector General’s ongoing investigation into his hiring. The Inspector General determined that “was not a valid reason to put Mr. Ellis on administrative leave because there was no allegation against Mr. Ellis regarding his selection as a CM of the NSA”. But, says the report, “we have also determined that the security investigation was sufficient reason for GEN Nakasone’s decision to put Mr. Ellis on administrative leave.”

A Washington Post report at the time suggested he was chosen for the post following political pressure from the White House, triggering a series of congressional inquiries into the matter.

The report shows that Nakasone was unhappy with Ellis’ selection, but he lacked the ultimate hiring authority and was ultimately rejected. “None of the witnesses involved in examining candidates, assessing and interviewing candidates or handling the hiring action indicated that they were under pressure from the former administration of the White House or whoever to select Mr. Ellis, ”the report revealed.

In addition, investigators found that Ellis’ application for the post had been assessed by eight DOD officials and that at the second level of review, all officials responsible for reviewing him placed him in the top three on 29 candidates in total.

“We conclude that there was no undue influence or non-compliance with DoD guidelines in the process and decision to select Mr. Ellis as the NSA GC,” the report revealed.

