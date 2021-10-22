Politics
Australians could travel to Bali before year-end as Indonesian government negotiations continue, according to Qantas
Australians from states allowing international travel could fly to Bali before the end of the year – but there is one thing that bothers them.
The Indonesian holiday destination has been closed to Australians since the closure of the outgoing international border.
Before the pandemic hit, Australians made up a quarter of all tourists arriving in Bali.
But now, with the resumption of international travel, vacations in Kuta are getting closer.
The current hurdle is the Indonesian quarantine requirement for arriving travelers.
Indonesia currently has testing and quarantine requirements for arriving Australians.
Anyone arriving by plane must be tested for COVID upon arrival and quarantined in a hotel for five days, according to Australian government SmartTraveller.
But Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said he and the federal government were working with the Indonesian government to reduce this requirement.
At the moment, there are quarantine requirements for people to spend up to seven days in their hotel rooms, which no one is going to Bali to do, Joyce said on Friday morning.
So the Indonesian government is considering Bali, which is highly vaccinated, to do something similar to what has happened here in New South Wales.
And if that happens, wherever you are in the resort, you can spend a few days there before gaining access to the general community.
We are going to do something very fast, very big.
He said Jetstar was the most important carrier for tourists to Bali, stressing the need for Australian tourists’ vacation islands to revitalize its economy.
Scott Morrison added that he would see Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the G20 summit and discuss the quarantine arrangement with him.
Joyce said he hopes an arrangement will be finalized before Christmas or, at the latest, in early 2021.
He also announced on Friday the advance of five air routes from Sydney.
Flights from Sydney to Singapore, Bangkok, Phuket, Johannesburg and Fiji will resume earlier than expected, it was announced on Friday morning.
The resumption of international travel will also allow thousands of Australian Qantas and Jetstar employees, laid off during the pandemic, to return to work.
Qantas flights to Singapore will depart on November 23, to Fiji on December 7, to Johannesburg on January 5, to Bangkok on January 14 and to Phuket on January 12.
The national carrier is also opening a new route – from Sydney to Delhi – the first commercial flights between Australia and India for the airline in nearly a decade.
Joyce said the resumption of flights was a testament to people who chose to be vaccinated.
This is the best news we have had in almost two years and it will make a huge difference to thousands of our people who will finally be able to fly again.
We know Australians are keen to go abroad and see friends and family or have a long-awaited vacation, so anticipating the restart of flights to these popular international destinations will give customers even more options to travel this summer.
Australia’s overseas travel ban ends November 1 for states with 80% immunization coverage.
New South Wales has announced it is removing the hotel quarantine for vaccinated arrivals from November, and Melbourne is expected to follow suit.
Sources
2/ https://7news.com.au/travel/qantas/australians-could-be-heading-to-bali-before-the-year-is-out-as-negotiations-continue-with-indonesian-government-c-4302708
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]