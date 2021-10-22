Some people view human rights with benefits

Prime Minister Modi warns against selective interpretation of human rights issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that some are even trying to tarnish India’s image in the name of human rights violations and people should be aware of this. He slammed those who engage in “selective interpretationRights and examine its violation with an eye on political gains and losses, claiming that such conduct is detrimental to these rights as well as to democracy. The Prime Minister was speaking at the 28th day of foundation of National Human Rights Commission (CNDH).

Modi said similar incidents are viewed differently by some people as they portray human rights with their own interests in mind. Some even try to shake the image of the country in the name of human rights violations, and people should beware of them, he said. Although Modi did not name any person or organization, the ruling BJP criticized some of the human rights groups, including those with a global presence, for allegedly highlighting cases of human rights violations selectively and unilaterally to target the government.

Modi also spoke of measures such as the 26-week maternity leave and stricter rape laws to highlight the empowerment of women through its dispensation.

In his speech, the prime minister cited a number of measures his government has taken to meet basic needs such as toilets, cooking gas, electricity and houses for the poor and said that this arouses their aspirations and made them more aware of their rights. He said in making a law against ‘triple talaq‘, her government granted new rights to Muslim women. Modi also spoke about measures like 26 weeks maternity leave and stricter rape laws to emphasize the empowerment of women through its dispensation.

President of the CNDH Justice Arun mishra said social service organizations and human rights defenders should strongly condemn political violence and terrorism, as apathy on this issue breeds “fundamentalism”. Noting that a large number of people have lost their lives due to Political violence around the world in the last century, he said it was unfortunate that political violence still did not stop at home and abroad.

“India has the spirit of ‘Sarvadharma Sambhav‘(harmony of religions). Everyone has the freedom to build a temple, a mosque or a church. But in many countries, such freedoms do not exist, ”said the head of the NHRC. Lamenting that humans are at all costs on the destruction of humanity, he said, in the 20th century large numbers of people have died due to political violence around the world.

“It is regrettable that political violence has still not ceased at home and abroad (‘Desh-videsh mey rajnaitik hinsa aaj bhi samapt nahin hui hai‘), “he said. The NHRC chairman also said that” innocent killers cannot be glorified. “

“Social service organizations and human rights defenders should strongly condemn political violence and terrorism. Apathy on this issue breeds fundamentalism and history will never forgive us for it, ”Mishra said. The time has come when “we must resolutely oppose it” and at least speak out against this violence, he said.

Mishra said that the hurry, media, and cyberspace obtained freedom in the country, which is in accordance with constitutional obligations and human responsibilities. “But no one has the freedom to destroy the prestige of fundamental pillar of the Republic, the judiciary, by behaving contemptuously, and no one should be granted this freedom either, ”he said.

Addressing the founding day of the NHRC, the Home Secretary Amit Shah appreciated the work done by the human rights organization to educate the people of the country about their human rights during the last 28 years of its existence. The Home Secretary said that the NHRC, since its inception, has eliminated 20 lakh cases and rewarded Rs.205 crore compensation to dozens of people for human rights violations, which is commendable.

The CNDH was installation under the Human Rights Protection Act 1993, October 12, 1993, for the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights.

