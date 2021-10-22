Boris Johnson live news: PM sells workers, says Labor





< style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (Getty Images) Labor has accused Boris Johnson of selling workers by failing to try to end layoffs and rehiring of staff on reduced terms. Write in The independentLabor leader Keir Starmer said the pandemic was being used as a smokescreen to erode workers’ rights, with 3 million employees being asked to apply for their jobs since March last year. He added that unscrupulous bosses were pressuring workers to accept worse wages and conditions. Mr Starmers’ remarks precede a debate on the issue in parliament on Friday. Meanwhile, dozens of celebrities – including Olivia Colman and Stephen Fry – have urged the Prime Minister to make Britain’s asylum system fairer and more compassionate. In a letter, they called on the government to reconsider its anti-refugee nationality and borders bill, which they believe seeks to turn back those in desperate need of safety. Key points Show last update



1634891833 Parliament collapses During the parliamentary recess, specialists spent a total of 4,700 hours mapping building defects, including cracks and extensive water damage. Politicians are expected to decide in early 2023 how much taxpayer money should be spent on restoring Parliament. Commons Leader Rees-Mogg said: We need to be able to justify this plan to taxpayers. This is why it is so important to understand and plan the restoration work needed to protect the building – so that the focus is on the essential work needed to preserve the palace for future generations. Rory sullivanOctober 22, 2021 9:37 AM 1634890813 Kuenssberg quits as BBC political editor, reports say Laura Kuenssberg is in talks to step down as BBC political editor, it was reported. A source told the Guardian that this move would come as part of a larger reshuffle of senior officials. One of the candidates for Ms. Kuennsberg’s position is Jon Sopel, who will soon be completing his role as Broadcaster Editor for North America. Rory sullivanOctober 22, 2021 9:20 AM 1634889613 Inside politics here is Matt Mathers with an overview of the main political stories of today: Rory sullivanOctober 22, 2021 9:00 AM 1634888328 Conservative reforms reallocated school money from poor areas to rich areas, MPs say Conservative education financing reforms have reallocated money from poorer areas to richer areas, a multi-stakeholder committee found. The Public Accounts Committee said the government’s formula cut funding in the most disadvantaged areas by 1.2 percent, but increased it by 2.9 percent in the wealthiest places. It comes as the government continues to pretend it is leveling the country. Responding to the committees’ findings, Kate Green, the shadow education secretary, said: With the learning gap between children receiving free school meals and their peers widening throughout the pandemic, it could not be clearer that the government has the wrong priorities for funding schools. Our political correspondent Jon stone reports: Rory sullivanOctober 22, 2021 8:38 AM 1634887213 UK strengthens investment ties with India Foreign Minister Liz Truss will use a two-day visit to India to strengthen trade ties between the countries. She will also try to persuade the Indian Minister of the Environment, Bhupender Yadav, to make other ecological commitments ahead of the Cop26 climate change conference. I want the UK and India to strengthen their partnership in critical areas such as technology, investment, security and defense, said Ms Truss. Rory sullivanOctober 22, 2021 8:20 AM 1634886193 Celebrities urge government to reconsider anti-refugee bill More than 40 celebrities have urged Boris Johnson to rethink the anti-refugee government’s nationality and borders bill. They said the bill, which is passing through parliament, would put people in desperate need of security at risk. Now is not the time to push them away. Now is the time to offer our hand in kindness and protection. We urge you to think again, they wrote. My colleague Lamiat Sabin has more details: Rory sullivanOctober 22, 2021 8:03 AM 1634885424 PM sells workers, says Labor Keir Starmer accused the PM of selling workers by failing to do more to end the terrible practice of dismissal and rehiring, writes Ashley cowburn. In an article for The independent, the Labor leader said unscrupulous bosses were forcing staff to accept lower wages. He pointed out that 3 million employees have been invited to reapply for their positions since the start of the pandemic. Rory sullivanOctober 22, 2021 7:50 AM 1634885116 Hello and welcome to The Independents live political coverage from Westminster and beyond. Rory sullivanOctober 22, 2021 7:45 AM

