Pakistani PM Imran Khan’s ex-wife slams weak leadership amid arguments with army chief Bajwa





Reham Khan took to Twitter to do another search of her ex-husband and current Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, indirectly calling him a “gentle man”.

She said, “Empires collapse when there is weak leadership. Gentle men who cannot make difficult decisions destroy sovereignty.

It seemed to refer to the rift between Imran Khan and Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Earlier this month, the Pakistani military announced that Lt. Gen. Nadeem Ahmed Anjum is the new director general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Imran Khan reportedly told the army chief that he was not happy with the decision to replace former ISI director general Faiz Hameed.

Reham Khan (@ RehamKhan1) October 21, 2021

The Prime Minister has no say in the appointment of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) but is known to be close to former ISI Director General Faiz Hameed. It was well known by the Pakistani media that there were differences in the choice of the new ISI director, with the government preferring someone else to General Anjum.

The Pakistani army later confirmed that General Bajwa had also visited ISI headquarters to review the security situation in the country and discuss the situation in Afghanistan. An official statement said: “SFOC has been briefed on internal security and the current situation in Afghanistan.”

‘Khan knew his government would not survive without Lieutenant General Hameed’: PML-N leader

As tensions grew between General Bajwa and Imran Khan, Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz accused Khan of interfering with state institutions.

Maryam said he was in favor of extending Lt. Gen. Hameeds’ tenure because he knew his government would not survive without his help. Speaking to The Express Tribune, he said: “Imran Khan knew that if DG ISI was replaced his government would fall like a house of cards.”

He added: “Imran Khan used to blame Nawaz Sharif for clinging to state institutions; but when his turn came to attack the institution of the armed forces is one thing, he actually carried them out (just to save one person). “

Maryam Nawazfurther added: “Imran Khan wants to save the person who robbed him of elections and ballot boxes; who oppressed his opponents; blackmailed judges for favorable rulings; was kidnapping journalists and unplugging (television) channels. “

