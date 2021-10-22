With Xi-Biden meeting, US aims to show responsible handling of relations with China

By Trevor Hunnicutt, David Brunnstrom and Michael Martina

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – White House officials are preparing for a virtual meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. They hope to show the world that Washington can responsibly manage relations between rival superpowers, according to people familiar with the matter.

Combative diplomatic exchanges with China at the start of the Biden administration angered allies, and U.S. officials believe direct engagement with Xi, who has consolidated power in Beijing to a degree not seen since Mao Zedong, is the best. way to prevent relations between the world’s two largest economies spiraling into conflict.

Given national COVID restrictions and Xi’s reluctance to travel, two sources familiar with the matter said Washington was targeting a video conference between Biden and Xi in November, although plans are still under discussion.

An agenda will likely only be established after consultations with allies, they said, including at next week’s Group of 20 summit in Rome and a UN climate conference in Glasgow.

Biden will participate in both forums. Xi, who has not left China since the start of the pandemic, is not expected to travel.

As the stakes for the Biden-Xi meeting are high, Washington and Beijing have battled over issues ranging from the origins of the pandemic to China’s expanding nuclear arsenal, Biden’s team has so far low expectations for specific outcomes and declined to say what the agenda might be. understand.

“We are still planning the details of the virtual bilateral meeting and there is nothing to be expected at the moment,” a senior administration official said.

Sources familiar with the current plans, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the meeting would be a major outcome in itself, hoping it could bring stability to what Washington says is strategic competition. long-term.

The two sides agreed in talks in Switzerland this month to hold the virtual conference by the end of the year, with direct communication at the leadership level intended to steer relations in a “more constructive direction.” a senior official in the US administration said at the time.

“We think it’s especially important that leaders play a bigger role in managing this relationship,” the official said.

Susan Thornton, a former senior state department official for Asia currently at the Brookings Institution, said the meeting could help fill a communication void and put a floor on relationships that were still on a “downward spiral.” “.

“It’s not really a result, but it keeps things from getting worse,” she said.

Throughout a trade war under the administration of former President Donald Trump, Chinese officials have gained the upper hand by suggesting that US officials are the ones looking to talk. Now Biden officials trying to show the United States is the responsible power have reversed the script, telling reporters after a September 9 phone call between Biden and Xi that Biden initiated the interaction.

Departing from Trump’s autonomous approach to Chinese politics, Biden has capitalized on his strategy to mobilize allies and partners in Europe and Asia to increase his influence over Beijing.

David O’Sullivan, the former EU ambassador to Washington, told Reuters that European allies were “very concerned” that the poorly managed US-China relationship, as tense public exchanges at diplomatic meetings show. high level in Alaska in March, them in a conflict.

“That’s the kind of message people send to this administration. I think they understand that, and I think that’s probably one of the reasons they’re reaching out (to China),” did he declare.

A few days after the meetings in Alaska, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken found it necessary to stress in Brussels that the United States would not force any NATO ally to choose sides between Washington and Beijing.

An Asian diplomat said “everyone in the world is a little worried” about the direction US-China relations will take after Alaska.

Mitigating the rhetoric also made sense for Xi, who wants smooth sailing over the next year for hugely important national events, including the Beijing Winter Olympics in February and a Communist Party convention where he is expected to get. an unprecedented third term as party leader. .

“Not disrupting either of these means you have to have a managed relationship between the United States and China,” the diplomat told Reuters. “You are minimizing the risk of conflict in what is actually a very important 12-month period for Xi Jinping at the national level.”

During the Beijing Games, Washington accuses China of committing “genocide” against Muslims in its Xinjiang region, although officials in Biden have so far opposed calls from rights groups and US lawmakers to a diplomatic boycott of the event.

Yet with disagreements abounding, US officials insist that it is a mistake to see a “thaw” in relations.

The administration recently expressed concern over evidence of China’s nuclear build-up and its work on hypersonic missiles, and also accused China of stepping up military activities in a bid to intimidate Taiwanese democracy. .

Biden’s candidate for ambassador to China Nicholas Burns on Wednesday called China “the most dangerous competitor” and said the United States must work closely with its allies.

“We have partners who believe in us and the Chinese really don’t believe it,” he said. “I think President Biden tried to stress the need for us to be very closely aligned… (with) our treaty allies, our defense partners.”

