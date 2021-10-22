Indonesia seeks to strengthen trade with Taiwan in virtual exhibition





Taipei, Oct 21 (CNA) Indonesia’s representative office in Taipei sought to boost bilateral trade with Taiwan by inviting local businesses to attend the online opening ceremony of the country’s largest annual trade event on Thursday . The 36th Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) 2021, which will be held virtually until December 20, aims to foster business networks and showcase Indonesian products, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said in an online speech at the ceremony, which was held in Indonesia Exhibition Center Hall in Taipei. “We are grateful that the pandemic situation is [now] under control in Indonesia, that is why it is very important to revive Indonesia’s world trade. We are open to any cooperation, trade and investment with our business partners which strengthen our human capacities, ”he said. The TEI, considered the largest annual international trade exhibition in Indonesia, is being held online for the second year in a row to address the coronavirus situation. Business people from all over the world, including Taiwan, can register to attend the event virtually. Representative Budi Santoso from the Indonesian Economic and Trade Office (IETO) in Taipei said that before the pandemic, importers from around the world attended the event in person in Jakarta. Concerned about importers’ reluctance to participate in a virtual exhibition due to the challenges of language differences, IETO also offers personalized services to help Taiwanese buyers navigate products and correspond with business partners in Indonesia. “In response, IETO Taipei, the representative of Indonesia in Taipei, tries to present a Mini TEI where you will all be personally accompanied by our staff to virtually explore Indonesian products and, if necessary, help you communicate with exporters in Indonesia, ”Budi said. . In addition to the warm and hospitable environment, Taiwanese shoppers were treated to a range of authentic Indonesian dishes, including satay skewers and gado-gado salad. Meanwhile, Kevin Lin (), vice president of ELOM Trade Co., Ltd., which operates under ASEAN VIP International Trading Co. Ltd., received the prestigious Primaduta Award, awarded by the Indonesian government to foreign companies that import Indonesian products. Lin’s company, which imports basic necessities such as groceries and food, was one of 25 selected importers out of 330 nominated by Indonesian trade offices around the world. It is the first Taiwanese company to win the award. The company imported US $ 7.745 million worth of Indonesian goods to Taiwan last year and has helped small and medium-sized Indonesian businesses design packaging to make their products more competitive in the international market, the company told the. AIIC IETO Business Analyst Muhammad Fuad Hamzah. “The price is not only based on numbers or trade volume, it also takes into account the companies’ human interest history and their contribution to Indonesian small and medium enterprises,” said Fuad. Lin said the company has been importing goods from Southeast Asia for about 30 years, originally motivated by the idea of ​​sourcing basic necessities and items used by Taiwan’s many migrant workers. . “Many Indonesian small and medium-sized businesses are also keen to expand into overseas markets, but might not have the connections to help them, when their products are actually of good quality,” Lin said. Indonesia is Taiwan’s 14th largest trading partner with more than $ 5.39 billion in imports from Taiwan and $ 2.17 billion in exports from January to September, according to data from the Bureau of Foreign Trade of Taiwan. (By William Yen) Final element / AW

