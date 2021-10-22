Rashid warns PDM and TLP against creating law and order





ISLAMABAD:

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Thursday that the government could not expel the French ambassador to Pakistan at the request of the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik, Pakistan (TLP) and warned that if anyone ‘one was trying to do justice himself, the law would take its own course.

Speaking to the media after witnessing the fainting parade and the launch of the Islamabad Police Air Patrol Unit, the minister said that at present there are no restrictions on any political activity, but stressed that policing was the responsibility of the state.

“Whether it is the PDM [Pakistan Democratic Movement] or the TLP, neither should do anything to take justice into their own hands, ”the Home Secretary warned, while referring to the planned protests. “The law will take its course if they try to take justice into their own hands,” he added.

Rashid said the opposition has been protesting for three years and is now playing on Friday. “Tomorrow [today] will be the first event and I am happy that the PDM chose my city [Rawalpindi]. “I tell them to protest with great enthusiasm, but don’t lay the law in their hands.

He added that the French ambassador “cannot be expelled” at the request of the banned TLP. “Expelling the French ambassador means that we are leaving the European Union (EU),” he said. “Whether it is the TLP or the PDM, they should not do anything … to create a situation of public order,” he added.

The minister said the media are free as an open political discussion continues in the media. “Our politicians get such coverage in the mainstream media, which is not possible anywhere in the world. Pakistani media play an important role in educating people, ”he added.

According to the Minister of the Interior, the country is currently facing problems, including the issue of the gray list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). “All of these problems will be overcome. If anyone thinks Prime Minister Imran Khan is unaware of these issues, he is completely wrong.

Rashid said the Pakistani government of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was successfully running the affairs of the state and would complete his term. “Prime Minister Imran Khan is so lucky to have such an incompetent and ineffective opposition,” he said.

Commenting on the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML), the minister said the opposition party was already divided into “N” and “S” factions, but that a third faction could emerge as soon as the next general elections approach. He added that a new alliance will emerge when the elections come.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Rashid met with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday and discussed public order and the political situation in the country. According to a report from Radio Pakistan, the situation in Afghanistan was also discussed during the meeting.

