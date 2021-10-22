Should the United States provide Turkey with F-16s?





Following its exclusion from the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program by the United States, Ankara is in consultation with Washington for the purchase of 40 new F-16 Viper fighter jets and the upgrade of 80 old ones it already has. in his air force. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wanted to bolster the Turkish Air Force with F-35 stealth fighters, but this was put on ice after insisting on acquiring Russia’s S-400 anti-missile system, a decision which provoked strong reactions from the United States. and led to the imposition of sanctions by Congress. Indeed, a few weeks ago, the Turkish president made it clear that he wanted to buy more S-400 batteries. Having already invested $ 1.4 billion in the F-35 program, Erdogan is asking for compensation for this amount and in this context he has offered Washington to buy new F-16s and upgrade F-16s. older. This decision by the Turkish president has its logic, because having a significant number of improved F-16s will allow the Turkish Air Force to remain strong while pursuing the very ambitious plan to build its own fighter plane. For its part, the United States is called upon to decide what to do on the basis of a realistic assessment of existing conditions. In this context, two key questions arise: Does the Biden administration want to strengthen Turkey militarily at this stage? It seems rather odd that the United States considers a country too unreliable to provide it with one type of American fighter, but reliable enough to give it another at a time of cutting edge technology. The second question is whether Congress will approve such a sale, given that the climate among US lawmakers on both sides is negative towards Erdogan because of his behavior, both in terms of rhetoric and actions. Whether or not Turkey secures the new planes and modernizes the old ones, Greece has already made its own agreements and in the coming years 84 Vipers and 38 other improved F-16s, as well as 24 Rafale ordered from France. All of these state-of-the-art fighters are the two countries’ most advanced weapons, in addition to the other less advanced aircraft they have. And, in any case, it emerges from the facts set out above that the balance of power between Greece and Turkey at the level of the air force does not justify arrogance, nor the threats launched by the other. side of the Aegean Sea. Greece is proving to be a predictable partner and a credible ally, worthy of the support it enjoys. On the other hand, Washington policymakers at different levels must decide whether to militarily strengthen Turkey, an unpredictable country that not only constantly threatens its NATO ally, Greece, but increasingly opposes to American policies and interests, and is prepared to go so far as to purchase weapons systems from its strategic rivals.

