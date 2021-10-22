Dow Jones dips; Donald Trump SPAC explodes; Tesla Stock Closes Point of Buy as Demand Rises | Daily Investor Affairs





The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell as IBM (IBM) fell on its earnings. Tesla (TSLA) approached a new point of purchase after increasing profits. A SPAC linked to former President Donald Trump has exploded, as exchanges have been cut off several times. He exploded at the news he was going to launch a social media service.

X

Meanwhile, a trio of stocks managed to break above buy points despite the mixed action: Ford Motor (F), Match.com (MTCH) and Bath & Body Works (BBWI).

Nasdaq advances as growth stocks lead

The tech-rich Nasdaq was the only major index in positive territory and benefited from Tesla’s strong performance. The composite is up 0.4%. The best performers are Match.com, which is up almost 9%, and Peloton Interactive (PTON).

The S&P 500 was slightly negative, but basically flat. Long-Term Leader Pool (POOL) and HP (HPQ) were among the strongest names here.

Snapshot of the US Stock Market Today Index Symbol Price Gain / Loss% Change Dow Jones (0DJIA) 35,492.28 -117.06 -0.33 S&P 500 (0S & P5) 4,535.71 -0.48 -0 , 01 Nasdaq (0NDQC) 15176.89 +55.21 +0.37 Russell 2000 (IWM) 227.66 +0.29 +0.13 IBD 50 (FFTY) 49.92 +0.52 +1.05 Last update: 13:26 ET 10/21/2021

S&P sectors were mixed, with a bearish bias. Consumer discretionary and real estate posted the best gains, while materials and energy lagged.

Small caps were on the rise, but lagged behind the Nasdaq. The Russell 2000 was up about 0.1%.

However, growth stocks appreciated the most, with the Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) increasing by more than 1%.

Dow Jones plunges as IBM shares collapse

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.3%, retreating slightly from record levels.

IBM stock was Dow’s worst laggard after the stock was punished following its latest results. While earnings of $ 2.52 per share were slightly better than expected, earnings were lower than expected.

The fact that the company’s cloud business is experiencing some weakness has scared investors. There has also been a reduction in customer spending.

Meanwhile, Nike (NKE) and Home Depot (HD) were the best performers on the upside on the Dow Jones today. Nike rose nearly 2%, while HD stock gained just over 1%.

Tesla stock nears point of purchase amid rising demand

Tesla stock is approaching a new buy point after posting a record profit. It was another record quarter for the company. Although revenue slightly exceeded the estimate by analysts at FactSet, it exceeded some other forecasts.

TSLA stock is approaching a new buy point of 900.50 from a deep cup base, according to MarketSmith analysis. He had offered several other entrees upon consolidation.

Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives, who believes the stock is outperforming, raised his price target from 1,000 to 1,100. However, he said there is a bull case for the 1,500 level .

In a note to customers, he said that “the green tidal wave is reaching its next speed in 2022 with Tesla leading the charge.”

“Tesla has a supply problem that will soon be resolved with robust electric vehicle demand globally and the long-awaited margin story is now settling in,” he added.

He had previously estimated that China would account for 40% or more of global shipments for Tesla, making the region the key to the longer-term bullish thesis of the stock.

Donald Trump SPAC explodes amid social media movement

A publicly traded acquisition company linked to former President Donald Trump has exploded upon news of its intention to launch a social media company.

The new Trump Media & Technology Group will go public through a merger with Digital World Acquisition (DWAC).

The company will launch a social media site called Truth Social. There will also be a subscription video-on-demand service called TMTG +.

Trump said the latter service “will feature ‘unawakened’ entertainment, news, podcasts and more.”

DWAC stock has climbed more than 300%. Donald Trump has seen his access to major social media networks such as Twitter severely curtailed since the January 6 protests on Capitol Hill.

Ford Stock Leads Names Passing Purchase Points

Ford passed a point of purchase from a baseline entry of 16.55 cups, according to MarketSmith analysis. The pattern has been forming since the beginning of June. It is currently just below the point of purchase.

The stock rose following an upgrade from analysts. Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy predicts a favorable cycle through 2023, as Ford rebuilds a low inventory of vehicles.

Match.com briefly passed an entry of 174.78 in a high-volume move. It is now a little below the point of purchase.

The dating app company declares earnings in 12 days, which adds risk. Overall earnings performance is also poor.

Bath & Body Works is in a buy zone after passing a shallow double bottom entryway of 69.19. The relative strength of the action has just reached new highs, which is positive.

Market performance in particular has been a strength for the retailer over the past 12 months.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.investors.com/market-trend/stock-market-today/dow-jones-dips-donald-trump-spac-explodes-tesla-stock-nears-buy-point-as-demand-surges/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos