Mash report had to censor Boris Johnson quotes because they violated brand guidelines





The satire shows the Mash Ratio said they were forced to censor Boris Johnson quotes because they violated our brand guidelines. In a fake newsletter announcing calls for people to be more respectful in public life, the show appeared to question whether Johnson would be the best person to lead such hypothetical measures, referring to to a number of controversial statements he has made in the past. . They said: The Prime Minister urged for more tolerance among all communities in Britain, including *** in tank tops, hot totty, Muslim girls and women who look like boxes with letters. And as these comments from Johnson were being made, a message popped up on the screen saying: Sign up for our new free weekly Indy100 newsletter Fun fact! These are real quotes from Boris Johnson, but they violate our branding guidelines, so we had to censor them. Host Nish Kumar wrote on Twitter: Pretty cool that we aren’t allowed to broadcast stuff the Prime Minister said because it’s too racist. The quotes they used, which we were able to decipher over the beep, are very real. Johnson sparked controversy when a number of his alumni Telegraph columns have been unearthed in recent years. He referred to Muslim women in hijabs visiting his constituency as mailboxes and bank robbers, and referred to gay men as men in tank tops. He also made controversial comments about single mothers and described Olympians as wet otters. In a debate over the 2019 general election, Johnson made calls for him to apologize for his past comments and said: If you go through all of my articles with a fine comb and pull out individual sentences, there is no doubt that you can find things that may seem offensive and of course I understand that. He also said he would not comment on Muslim women as prime minister. Our premier is officially too spicy for late night television. Indy100 contacted Dave to find out more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indy100.com/politics/mash-report-boris-johnson-quotes-b1943297 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos