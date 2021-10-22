Trump deal offers negotiator $ 420 million in windfall





By Anirban Sen and Jessica DiNapoli

(Reuters) – A merger with former US President Donald Trump’s new social media firm has generated a potential windfall of $ 420 million for a former CFO who has been trying for a decade to reinvent himself as a serial trader .

Benessere Capital CEO Patrick Orlando’s stake in Digital World Acquisition Corp, the Miami-based blank check acquisition company he heads, was $ 423 million on Thursday after his deal was announced. merger with Trump Media and Technology Group, according to a regulatory filing. and Reuters calculations.

Orlando has only invested $ 3 million in Digital World and is expected to receive the windfall as the deal entitles him to additional stock compensation as a sponsor of the company, according to the filing. Shares of Digital World ended trading on Wednesday up 357% after the deal was announced, giving the company a market value of nearly $ 1.5 billion.

Certainly, these gains are on paper. PSPC terms do not allow Orlando to cash in until six months after the merger is completed.

It is nevertheless a remarkable setback for the former derivatives banker of Deutsche Bank AG who worked in the Peruvian biofuels industry and for an American sugar trading company before trying his hand at specialized acquisition companies (SPAC).

He started Benessere in 2012 to advise other companies on their transactions, but it wasn’t until last year that he launched four PSPCs with help from Shanghai-based investment bank ARC Capital.

He struggled to gain ground. One of its PSPCs, based in Wuhan, China, failed last month to close a merger with Giga Energy Inc that would have valued the transportation solutions provider at $ 7.3 billion because it did not could not provide the required liquidity, according to regulatory documents.

The story continues

Orlando did not respond to requests for comment.

Trump Media said it would receive $ 293 million in cash that Digital World had in trust if no shareholders in the acquiring company chose to cash in their shares.

The company said it plans a trial version of its social media app next month and a full rollout in the first quarter of 2022.

(Corrects the addition of the deleted word “with” in the second paragraph and clarifies the title)

(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore and Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Additional reporting by Matt Scuffham in New York; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/trump-deal-delivers-420-million-233040931.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos