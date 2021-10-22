Musa’s maiden fifth iron on day two of the Bangalzai Quaid-e-Azam Trophy – Cricket





(Dunya News) – Fast northern bowler Musa Khan recorded his first five-wicket first-class run against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Gaddafi Stadium on day two of the 2021-22 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first round.

Playing his 10th first-class game, Musa, the 21-year-old right-arm playmaker, returned five for 78 as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was deployed for 337 in 105.1 overs in front of nine high-definition cameras, which broadcast the match. across the world from the official PCB YouTube channel.

He represented four of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s five remaining hitters with wickets Khalid Usman, Sajid Khan, Sameen Gul and Imran Khan Snr.

Iftikhar Ahmed, who added a point to his overnight score of 50, was sacked by Munir Riaz, who took two wickets. Musa’s efforts helped Northern win three bowling points, as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had eight wickets less for 309 by completing 100 overs.

Faizan Riaz’s 57 unbeaten had Northern 179 for four at the end of the day. The middle-order hitter recovered with versatile Mubasir Khan, who was undefeated on 59, after Northern lost four wickets to 82.

Imran Khan took two wickets – Nasir Nawaz and Rohail Nazir – as Northern slipped to 53 for three from 26 for none. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has accumulated four points in the game so far – three for the batter (for going over the 300-point mark in 100 overs and one for bowling (for firing four northern hitters).

Sindh followed Balochistan by 311 at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad after wicket-beater goalkeeper Bismillah Khan smashed a solid 74 to convert his side’s total of 253 on the night to 402.

Bismillah, who was the last Baluchistan wicket to fall, anchored his side’s innings for much of the second day before being beaten by Sindh captain Fawad Alam. He hit 10 fours and a six in his 110-ball shot.

The day started with Abdul Wahid Bangalzai and Ayaz Tasawar at the fold. Wahid, playing his first first-class match, smashed his first half-century by achieving 63 of 119 (nine fours and one six) and Ayaz made 30 of 57.

The two hitters became the victims of Ashiq Ali, who took two wickets for 129. Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar and Mohammad Hasnain also took two wickets each.

Khurram Manzoor (33 not withdrawn) and Saad Khan (43 not withdrawn) of Sindh will resume the heats for their team on Friday with a scoreboard showing 91 to one. Sharjeel Khan (13 of 14) was the only wicket in Sindh to fall. He was fired by Gohar Faiz.

Baluchistan, so far, have collected three points (all at batting) in the game for breaking the 300-point mark in 100 overs, while Sindh has managed one point in bowling.

By the end of the second day of the Punjab Derby at Multan Cricket Stadium, Central Punjab had accumulated five points (four at bat and one at bowling).

Abid Ali added 26 points to his score overnight to register 158 and Hussain Talat marked his 11th first-class half-century, which propelled central Punjab to 384.

Ali Usman from southern Punjab, who represented Abid, finished with four for 99, while Aamer Yamin and Mohammad Ilyas each took two wickets.

In response, Tayyab Tahir’s half-century of invincibility had brought southern Punjab to 130 for four. Tayyab, having opened the innings, had made 56 of 152 and hit seven fours. He will be joined by the night watchman Zia-ul-Haq when the heats begin tomorrow morning.

Scores in brief

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chose to strike after winning the draw against Northern at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 337 all out, 105.1 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 71, Iftikhar Ahmed 51, Israrullah 50, Khalid Usman 39, Sajid Khan 32, Rehan Afridi 26; Musa Khan 5-78, Munir Riaz 2-45)

Northern 179-4, 55 overs (Faizan Riaz 57 not withdrawn, Mubasir Khan 59 not withdrawn, Nasir Nawaz 25; Imran Khan Snr 2-39)

Sleeve Points – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 4 (three pins, one batting), Northern 3 (all pins)

Baluchistan chose to strike after winning the draw over Sindh at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad

Balochistan 402 all out, 133 overs (Imran Butt 104, Imam-ul-Haq 97, Bismillah Khan 74, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai 63, Ayyaz Tasawar 30; Mir Hamza 2-32, Mohammad Hasnain 2-47, Mohammad Asghar 2-111, Ashiq Ali 2-129)

Sindh 91-1, 36.3 overs (Saad Khan 43 not withdrawn, Khurram Manzoor 33 not withdrawn)

Sleeve Points – Balochistan 3 (all batting), Sindh 1 (all bowling)

Undisputed Toss, southern Punjab chose to play against center Punjab at Multan Stadium

Central Punjab 384 all out, 115.3 overs (Abid Ali 158, Ahmed Shehzad 63, Hussain Talat 52, Junaid Ali 27, Azhar Ali 25; Ali Usman 4-99, Aamer Yamin 2-60, Mohammad Ilyas 2-86)

South Punjab 130-4, 46.3 overs (Tayyab Tahir 56 not released, Imran Rafiq 23, Naved Yasin 21; Zafar Gohar 2-46)

Sleeve Points – Central Punjab 5 (four at batting, one bowling), Southern Punjab 2 (all bowling)

