Indonesian Papua: a paradise for travel and development

This editorial is the result of many discussions between me and my beloved Indonesian friend, Rini Indyastuti, Indonesian Papua Researcher and Director of PT. Matahari Energi Rajawali, an Indonesia-based limited liability company and the Flying Hawk Institute. Before writing this article, Rini and I decided that instead of focusing on the conflicts, we should highlight the beauties, difficulties and recommendations of the region.

Initially, it is worth introducing Rini who has been a part of Papua tourism and social activities for a long time. Rini guides professional climbers to the top of the Carstensz Pyramid and Mount Carstensz in Indonesia. It organizes social activities that allow tourists to interact with the people of Papua. She believes that this contributes to the development processes of the local culture and economy. According to Rini, the interaction between locals and tourists has countless benefits for both. For example, sightseeing tours to schools can broaden students’ perspectives while providing a unique experience for visitors. Visits can also directly contribute to the local economy during stays in the village. Indonesia is made up of over 17,000 islands, which is why it is recognized as the largest archipelago in the world. In addition to this, there are several unique national symbols such as the Komodo dragon, the largest lizard in the world, which I saw frequently in Malaysia and is the national animal of Indonesia. It also stands out as one of the 10 countries with the highest biodiversity rates in the world. The country also has famous vacation destinations such as Bali. It will be an exciting adventure for those who wish to travel to Indonesia, including Papua. Papua Indonesia Rini said that against the background of the wealth of natural resources and tourism potential in Papua, the lyrics of “the land of Papua is a rich land, a small paradise fallen to the earth” in a song is not an exaggeration. . Papua is an island province of Indonesia, which welcomes travelers with its rich marine biodiversity and unique, natural beauty. In addition, the sublime landscapes with dense wilderness that still cover the expanse of the land of Papua make it even more appealing to nature lovers. There are exotic plants and around 100 species of animals in Papua, which shares a border on the island with Papua New Guinea. This island province is endowed with natural resources such as minerals, gold, copper and at the same time with cultural and natural wealth. For example, there are nearly 500 indigenous tribes with distinct cultures and over 400 different languages. Some of the wonderful destinations in Papua are Carstensz Pyramid, one of the Seven Summits of the World (the highest peaks of the seven continents), the fantastic lakes of the towns of Enarotali and Sentani, the Lembah Baliem festival (which is a annual celebration of the diversity of the Baliem Valley), the amazing traditional woodcarvings, the stunning atolls of the Raja Ampat Islands (an Indonesian archipelago off the northwestern tip of the Birds Head Peninsula in West Papua) and the beautiful beaches in the Kaimana and Padaido regions.

In a nutshell, nature and culture collide in remarkable ways and tourism in the region can contribute immensely to the well-being of the community in Papua, while travelers achieve a sense of inner peace on their travels in Papua. .

The Joko Widodo era

In the past, Papua was a very isolated region due to its limited access to transport, which resulted in limited public access to appropriate health and education facilities.

Picture this: People living in the highlands of Papua had to walk for hours and even days through dense rainforests and dangerous rivers without bridges just to receive health services when they got sick. Deaths from infection are very common in rural communities, but can be easily overcome if suitable health facilities are available in the area.

At the time of President Joko Widodo, the little paradise began to receive investments. Some of the positive developments include the construction of land transport throughout Papua to improve accessibility to health and educational facilities, efforts to save time and make travel cost effective to improve social and economic prosperity, construction of traditional markets in various fields to engage the community in business.

However, there are still areas that need to be focused on to improve the quality of life in Papua. There is a need to increase the number of educational and health institutions and to improve the quality of those that exist in Papua. Such measures will be useful to all in all spheres of life. For example, Papuan residents will be able to consolidate their knowledge of renewable sources and maximize community and environmental benefits through their renewable energy instruments which can be taught in education centers. Thus, this little paradise will truly become the epicenter of prosperous life and peaceful habitat for indigenous Papuans as well as for migrants who have dedicated their lives to Papua, and beyond.