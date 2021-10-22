Merrick Garland hijacks Trump’s questions in House court hearingExBulletin





Attorney General Merrick Garland told the House Judiciary Committee that “the Department of Justice has long had a policy of not commenting on investigations.” Greg Nash / Pool / AFP via Getty Images .

Attorney General Merrick Garland has hijacked questions of whether the Justice Department is investigating violations of the law by former President Donald Trump and the scope of the ongoing investigation into the January 6 riots. in his first Congressional oversight hearing since taking over to head the Justice Department seven months ago.

Garland, who had served as an appeals court judge for more than two decades before joining the Biden administration this year, told members of the House Judiciary Committee that he was working hard to keep the Justice Department out of politics after four years of chaos during the Trump presidency. .

“The Department of Justice has a long policy of not commenting on investigations,” Garland said. “I’m going to have to rest on this.”

Democratic lawmakers have pushed Garland to defend the interests of Congress as a criminal contempt of referral to Congress against former Trump adviser Steve Bannon goes to the Justice Department this week.

Citing executive privilege, Bannon refuses to cooperate with the Congressional panel investigating the Jan.6 insurgency, even though he had not worked in Trump’s White House for years at the time of the riot. Garland vowed that the acting U.S. attorney in the District of Columbia would follow the facts and the law, but did not otherwise show his hand on the matter.

Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., Also asked the Attorney General why the Justice Department decided to weigh in on Trump’s behalf in a civil case filed by E. Jean Carroll, alleging the former president had it sexually assaulted and then defamed her.

Sometimes being an attorney general or a judge, Garland replied, “means taking positions on the law that are required by law that you would not take as a private citizen.”

Republicans push for plans to support school staff facing threats

Several Republican members of the committee focused on a recent memo by Garland calling on the FBI and other Justice Department officials to monitor and take action against violent threats against teachers, school board members and others. others.

GOP lawmakers and the conservative media have accused Garland of branding the parents as national terrorists and calling for their prosecution. The attorney general said he never used those words in his memo. On the contrary, he said, the department is trying to prevent violence as threats proliferate against school workers, election officials and others.

“The Department of Justice supports the First Amendment rights of parents to complain as loudly as they want,” Garland said. “That is not the subject of this memo.”

“Will FBI agents be attending local school board meetings?” Asked Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the top GOP member on the panel.

“No, FBI agents will not be attending local school board meetings,” Garland said.

Louisiana GOP Representative Mike Johnson accused Garland of having a potential conflict of interest because his son-in-law co-founded a company that does business with school districts across the country. But the attorney general forcefully denied any conflict, stressing that his memo had nothing to do with corporate interests.

“I am extremely aware of the ethical requirements,” Garland said. “I followed them and lived with them for 25 years.”

Garland gives updates on other investigations, including the Jan.6 investigation

The attorney general has pushed back questions about the department’s ongoing tax investigation into the president’s son, Hunter Biden, and whether the Justice Department could appoint a special advocate to conduct the investigation. The US lawyer from Delaware worked on the investigation and remained in office throughout Biden’s transition to the presidency.

Garland also confirmed that current special advocate John Durham is continuing his work on issues surrounding the 2016 election as his budget for that fiscal year has been approved. So far, Durham has indicted two people: a former FBI lawyer who has pleaded guilty and a Washington lawyer who is fighting a single charge of misrepresentation.

Federal prosecutors have so far charged 650 people in connection with the inquest into the events of January 6, what Garland calls one of the “largest and most extensive in our history.” The attorney general said he has heard criticism all over the map from judges and members of the public who say the Justice Department has been too harsh or too lenient on some of these defendants.

“I am extremely proud of the work prosecutors and agents are doing in this case,” Garland said. “They work 24/7.”

