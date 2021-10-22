Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter praised for calling Xi Jinping a “brutal dictator”, demanding that China liberate Tibet





Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter received praise as a particularly courageous voice in the NBA after posting video calling Chinese President Xi Jinping a “brutal dictator” and calling on China to liberate Tibet region . “My message to the Chinese government is free Tibet. Tibet belongs to Tibetans. I am here to add my voice and talk about what is happening in Tibet. Under the brutal regime of the Chinese government, [the] The fundamental rights and freedoms of the Tibetan people are non-existent, ”Kanter said in the video. “Brutal dictator of China Xi Jinping, I have a message for you and your henchmen. I will say [it] over and over and over again loud and clear. Hope you can hear me. Free Tibet. Free Tibet. Free Tibet, “he added. ENES KANTER RIPES CHINA XI AS A BRUTAL DICTATOR, BROADCAST CELTIC GAMES GIANT PULLS According to the New York Times, Boston Celtics games were taken off the internet in China after Kanter posted the video. China has sought to maintain tight control over the region heavily influenced by its spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama. Since taking power shortly after the Communist Revolution of 1949, China has frequently suppressed the separatists’ independence efforts. After NBA stars like LeBron James were criticized for bowing down to China, Kanter praised for taking a stand against China in defense of Tibet, with some calling him “the bravest player in the NBA “and” good human being “. BOSTON CELTICS STAR ENES KANTER: TURKEY WANTS TO PUNISH ME TO SUPPORT HUMAN RIGHTS BUT I DON’T STOP The story has also caught the attention of lawmakers like Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., And Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Kanter, a Turk born in Switzerland, had previously spoken out against Turkey’s authoritarian government led by President Recep Erdogan. He says his criticism of the government led his family to be targeted as terrorists in the failed coup that took place in the country in 2016. He has expressed fears that he will be targeted and killed by the Turkish government if he ever leaves the United States. Ryan Gaydos of Fox News contributed to this report.

