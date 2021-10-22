PDM 2.0 events





The writer is a freelance journalist.

The Pakistani Democratic Movement (PDM) has announced a new round of protests against the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He hopes that this time he will succeed in ousting the government of Imran Khan which seems extremely unpopular among a large majority of Pakistanis due to rising inflation and poverty, the contraction of the economy and its incompetence. in different domains.

Opposition parties are brimming with optimism, probably thinking that since everything is not going well between the Kaptaan and the ruling power, now is the best time for a nationwide unrest that could push the government to get out of power.

The opposition parties recently staged a massive rally in Faisalabad, vowing to push their movement to a logical conclusion, which is to oust Khan and bring aid and relief to the two hundred million unfortunate people in the country. Opposition leaders claim to be the people’s messiah, promising to establish a true democracy that serves the interests of the people, freeing them from the clutches of poverty and transforming the country into a modern welfare state that takes care of all its citizens.

For some, the new wave of protests revived memories of the decades of the 1990s, when political parties were used to replace one government with another. First, it was the Islamic Democratic Alliance (IJI) Islami Jamhoori Ittehad led by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif that created problems for the elected government of Benazir Bhutto, preventing it from carrying out development work. in the Punjab which was dominated by his party and where he held the post of general manager.

When Nawaz Sharif’s first government came to power, it was Benazir Bhutto who tried to weaken the government led by the PML-N. The first female prime minister of the Islamic country had to join forces with undemocratic forces to destabilize the government of Nawaz Sharif. The former prime minister was sent home unceremoniously and the assemblies were dissolved.

The dissolution of the two elected assemblies did not open the way to political sagacity. Devoid of political sense, political leaders resumed fighting with Benazir Bhutto’s government pursuing the opposition and Benazir’s political rivals organizing clandestine meetings with powerful elements of the state in an attempt to destabilize the PPP government. . The blatant incompetence of the PPP government and alleged human rights violations by law enforcement officials led to the fall of Benazir Bhutto’s second government, with late President Ghulam Ishaq Khan making serious allegations of corruption against him.

The tradition of bogus police encounters that was promoted during the days of the PPP government also claimed the life of Benazir’s brother, Mir Murtaza Bhutto. The situation in Afghanistan was also said to have been one of the factors leading to the dismissal of his government, with the then federal cabinet refusing to offer a lucrative pipeline deal to a foreign company allegedly dating the Afghan Taliban at the time.

During Nawaz Sharif’s second term, the opposition had been considerably reduced, with the PPP holding only a few seats in the National Assembly. It was the time when the government of Nawaz Sharif could have carried out pro-popular reforms. Despite the crackdown by the government of Nawaz Sharif, the PPP has shown political maturity by supporting the government on laws that could have strengthened the country’s democratic traditions.

Jailed PPP leaders and parliamentarians were transported from prison to the Palace of Parliament to vote for the removal of the 8th Amendment. The legislation was introduced by staunch rivals of the PPP, but the party led by Benazir Bhutto decided to vote in favor.

The two main political parties appeared united to defend the supremacy of parliament, vowing to promote democratic traditions. However, this unity proved to be short-lived with Nawaz Sharif initially alienating the MQM by proposing backward laws that infuriated the Karachi-based party. The bill could have strengthened the position of the religious right, which was also fiercely opposed by civil society. The PPP was also not satisfied with the government of the day. The acrimony between the sherifs and some powerful elements of the state has further weakened it, providing an opportunity for undemocratic forces to exploit this situation.

The impeachment of the government of Nawaz Sharif was celebrated by the PPP and other opposition parties, creating a negative impression of political parties among Pakistanis. However, that exultation quickly turned into a nightmare when the former military dictator General Pervez Musharraf forced both Nawaz and Benazir into exile, prompting the two former prime ministers to forge unity, to propose the Charter of Democracy, promising to maintain the supremacy of parliament and implement pro-people legislation. The 2007 lawyers’ movement and unity between political parties forced the military dictator to step down, paving the way for civilian rule.

Many believe that the change of government in Pakistan has always been possible because of the mass movements against the governments of the day, but critics believe that most of these movements focused on a single goal of dislodging the government of the day. Such movements have never bothered to tackle the deep-rooted problems of the population, including extreme poverty, rising inflation, unemployment and the lack of civic amenities. Therefore, the plight of the people remained unanswered.

Critics believe that if the PDM is to truly make a difference, it must come up with a comprehensive plan to address the pressing issues of the people. For example, more than 20 million children are out of school, more than 60 percent of Pakistanis do not have adequate housing, more than 40 percent of children are at risk of stunting due to malnutrition, and over 16 percent of people, it’s safe to assume. that the real number is much higher are unemployed, with 24 percent of educated men and 40 percent of skilled women unemployed. In addition, around 80 percent of illnesses are caused by contaminated water in the country.

The policies of liberalization, privatization and deregulation have changed the lives of millions of workers since the decade of the 1980s, when Pakistan first introduced the programs dictated by international monetary institutions.

The PDM should go beyond criticism of the current government and offer a lasting solution to the problems mentioned above. In the past, anti-government movements were content to make big statements. If the political alliance is to serve the people, it must come up with a timetable for the provision of safe drinking water in addition to clearly indicating how long it would take to provide shelter to the more than 40 million Pakistanis who live in inhumane conditions. in urban slums.

He must prove that he can not only organize gigantic rallies, but that he can also get more than 20 million children back to school within months of coming to power. If the political alliance fails to resolve the issues that have plagued the lives of millions of Pakistanis, the people will be right in believing that all political parties are using rhetoric to defend their political interests, but in reality they do not want to drastic reforms that are needed to resolve the deeply rooted problems in Pakistani society. Tackling the problem of inflation by anti-Imran politicians bodes well for those who believe in pro-popular politics, but the alliance must translate its promises into action once in power.

