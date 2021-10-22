Donald Trump launches new social network called Truth Social





Donald Trump is reportedly back on social media.

Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was launching a new social network called Truth Social, which aims to fend off Big Tech, according to a press release purportedly from one of his companies. The Trump Media and Technology Group, which made the announcement, said the social network will begin a limited beta launch in November, with a wider rollout expected in the first quarter of 2022.

“I created Truth Social and TMGT to resist the tyranny of the Big Tech,” Trump said in the press release sent to the media. “We live in a world where the Taliban are on Twitter, but your favorite US president has been silenced.”

There is a site for Truth Social where people can sign up for a social network waiting list, as well as a link to pre-order the iOS app. Screenshots in the app suggest that Truth will have profile pages with a timeline of Twitter-like posts.

Plans to launch a new social network highlight how Trump is trying to join the public conversation online after Google-owned Twitter, Facebook and YouTube kick him off their platforms in the wake of the deadly riot on Capitol Hill in the United States in January.

A Social Truth mockup looks like Twitter.

Screenshot by Queenie Wong / CNET

Trump’s use of Twitter has redefined politics, allowing him to bypass mainstream media in an attempt to capture the political narrative. But Twitter permanently banned Trump on January 8, two days after a crowd of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in a riot that left several dead, including a Capitol Police officer. Twitter said the ban was “because of the risk of inciting violence.”

Facebook has said Trump will be suspended from its platform until at least 2023. The social network “would then turn to experts to assess whether the risk to public safety has decreased”. Facebook made the move after a board of directors tasked with reviewing its toughest content moderation decisions confirmed Trump’s suspension from the platform. YouTube has said it will lift Trump’s suspension from its platform when the “risk of violence decreases.”

The former president sued these platforms alongside Twitter, alleging censorship and First Amendment violations, even though the First Amendment applies to government, not private companies like social media sites. Trump has for some time argued without evidence that companies discriminate against the law, a charge that companies have repeatedly denied.

Launch of a new social network

Trump has been talking about starting his own social network since he was kicked out of Twitter, Facebook and Google.

In March, Jason Miller, senior Trump adviser, told Fox News that the former president would return with his own social media platform in “two or three months.” Trump started his own official blog in May, but closed it a month later.

Despite the creation of a new social media platform, Trump has not given up on Twitter. Earlier this month, the former president asked a U.S. District Judge for a preliminary injunction that would reestablish his account while his lawsuit against Twitter makes its way to court.

TMTG has agreed to merge with Digital World Acquisition Group, a Miami-based company listed on the Nasdaq, to ​​form a new company chaired by Trump, according to the press release.

Digital World Acquisition Group is a special purpose acquisition company, or “blank check company,” according to a filing in May with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PSPCs are shell companies without publicly traded business operations for the purpose of acquiring or merging with a private company, thereby also making it public.

Neither Digital World Acquisition Group nor a Trump representative immediately responded to requests for comment.

Trump’s efforts to build his own social network already face some challenges. The Washington Post reported that an image of a defecating pig on the “donaldjtrump” account of what appeared to be an unreleased test version of the site has been removed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/donald-trump-is-launching-a-new-social-network-called-truth-social/

