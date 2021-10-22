Assured VIP Culture Does Not Dominate Vax Drive, 100 Cr Milestone Reflects New India, PM Says

Read more

On Thursday, India took an important milestone in its Covid-19 vaccination program as cumulative vaccine doses administered exceeded the 100 crore mark, sparking festive events in several parts of the country.

In an address to the nation, he urged people to continue to follow the Covid-19 protocol during festival season and not to let their guard down. “It is a matter of pride for us that India’s immunization program was born out of science, focused on science and founded on science,” said Modi.

He also appealed to those who have not yet taken the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and asked them to get it as a priority. “I ask everyone to celebrate upcoming festivals with the utmost caution. I appeal to everyone who has not yet taken the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine should give the highest priority to getting vaccinated. Those who are vaccinated should encourage others, ”he said.

From vaccine development to inoculation, science and the scientific approach have been involved in all processes, he said. Bringing everyone along, the country launched the “Sabko Vaccine, Muft Vaccine” campaign, he noted.

The country, he said, had only one mantra – that if the disease does not discriminate, then there can be no discrimination in vaccination. “That’s why it was guaranteed that VIP culture was not allowed,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi described India’s vaccination campaign as a journey from anxiety to self-confidence that made the country stronger, and attributed its success to people’s confidence in vaccines despite various efforts to create mistrust and panic.

In an opinion piece, Modi noted that the feat was achieved in nine months despite many doubting the country’s capabilities, and said his government was making sure that, like its other programs, it didn’t There was also no VIP culture in the vaccination campaign.

There has been a lot of pressure from different interest groups to give them preferential treatment on vaccination, he said, while grateful to Indian scientists and entrepreneurs for seizing the opportunity. to make the country aatmanirbhar (autonomous) in the production of vaccines. Describing the enormity of the challenge, from producing the vaccine at factories in Pune and Hyderabad to delivering the last mile across the country with transparent logistics, Modi said the campaign had been an unprecedented effort in the history of independent India.

When everyone has ownership, nothing is impossible. Our healthcare workers have crossed hills and rivers through difficult geographic areas to immunize people. Our young people, social workers, healthcare workers, social and religious leaders all deserve that India faces minimal vaccine hesitation compared to developed countries, he wrote in the Team India-Responding article. to Adversity with Achievement. Administering 100 crore doses of vaccine in just nine months since the start of vaccination has been a tremendous journey in the fight against the disease, the prime minister said, noting that mankind was facing such a pandemic. after 100 years and no one knew much about the virus after its outbreak in early 2020.

We remember how unpredictable the situation then turned out, as we were faced with a rapidly changing, unknown and invisible enemy. The journey from anxiety to insurance has happened and our nation has become stronger, thanks to the world’s largest vaccination campaign, he said. One of the reasons for the campaign’s success was the confidence people developed in the vaccine and the process followed, despite various efforts to create mistrust and panic, he added.

Describing the exercise as a (huge) bhagirath effort involving several sections of society, he pointed out that if we assume that a healthcare worker only took two minutes for each vaccination, then at this rate, it took about 41 lakh man-days or about 11,000 man-days. years of effort to reach that benchmark of 100 crore doses. There are some among us who trust only foreign brands, even for the simple necessities of everyday life. However, when it came to something as crucial as the COVID-19 vaccine, the Indian people unanimously trusted Made in India vaccines. This is a significant paradigm shift, he said.

India’s vaccination campaign, Modi added, is an example of what the country can achieve if citizens and government come together with a common goal in the spirit of Jan Bhagidari (people’s participation). Noting that only a handful of countries have developed their own vaccines so far, he said more than 180 countries depend on an extremely limited pool of producers and dozens of countries are still waiting for vaccine supplies while the India has crossed 100 crore doses.

Imagine the situation if India didn’t have its own vaccine, he said. He expressed hope that the success of the vaccination campaign will further inspire Indian youth, innovators and all levels of government to set new benchmarks in public service delivery that will be a model not only for our country, but also for the world.

When India launched its vaccination program, many people doubted the capabilities of 130 million Indians. Some said India would take 3-4 years. Others said people will not show up for the vaccine. Some said there would be blatant mismanagement and chaos in the vaccination process, he said. Some even said India would not be able to manage supply chains, he added, saying that like the Janta curfew and subsequent lockdowns, Indians have shown how the results can be spectacular if they become trusted partners.

Modi said people see governments as an obstacle to progress, but his government has instead been an accelerator and catalyst for progress. All government departments have come together to facilitate vaccine manufacturers and remove any bottlenecks resulting from the whole-of-government approach, he said.

All of these efforts, he said, were complemented by a robust technology platform in CoWIN. This ensured that the vaccination campaign was fair, scalable, traceable and transparent. This ensured that there was no room for favoritism or to skip the line. It also allowed a poor worker to take the first dose in his village and the second dose of the same vaccine in the town where he works, after the required time interval, he said, adding that he did not There are hardly any examples of such efforts not only in India but also in the world.

Our vaccination campaign has once again shown the power of this Indian team, ”said the Prime Minister, recalling his Independence Day speech in 2015, and asserted that India’s success in its vaccination campaign has also shown the world that democracy can help.

