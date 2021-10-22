FATF says Pakistan will remain on “gray list”





Islamabad: Pakistan to remain on Financial Action Task Force (FATF) “gray list” until further demonstrates action is taken against Jamaat-ud-Dawah Hafiz Saeed and Jaish founder -e-Mohammed Masood Azhar who are listed as global terrorists by the United Nations, said on Thursday the global watchdog for the fight against money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

The decision came following the virtual meeting of the Paris-based FATF Plenary attended by delegates from 205 members of the Global Network and observer organizations, including the International Monetary Fund, the United Nations and the Egmont Group of financial intelligence units.

Addressing a post-plenary conference, FATF President Dr Marcus Pleyer announced that Pakistan remained on the “heightened watch list”, which is another name for the gray list.

He said Pakistan has two simultaneous action plans with a total of 34 action plan items. “He has now dealt with, or dealt with extensively 30 of the elements.”

Pakistan was graylisted by the FATF in June 2018 and received an action plan to complete it by October 2019. Since then, the country continues to be on this list due to its non- respect for the FATF mandates.

In June, the FATF kept Pakistan on its “gray list” for failing to control money laundering, leading to the financing of terrorism, and called on Islamabad to investigate and prosecute the leaders and commanders of the groups. terrorists designated by the UN, including Saeed and Azhar.

He also called on Pakistan to work to close its strategic gaps.

With Pakistan remaining on the gray list, it is becoming increasingly difficult for the country to obtain financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank and the European Union, worsening thus the country’s problems.

Pakistan has so far avoided being on the blacklist with help from China, Turkey and Malaysia.

In a statement, Pakistan said the FATF in its review recognized the considerable progress made by Pakistan on both action plans.

“Regarding the 2021 action plan, Pakistan has completed four of the seven elements of the action plan. Pakistan has completed these four elements of the action plan well ahead of the deadlines set by the FATF, while progress on the remaining three elements of action is well advanced and aims to complete three actions before the deadlines set by the FATF, did he declare.

The Pakistani delegation to the meeting was led by Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, Chairman of the FATF National Coordinating Committee.

“Pakistan is fully committed to carrying out its two action plans in cooperation with the FATF and its international partners. The high-level political commitment, which is at the root of his revamped AML / CFT regime, is widely recognized by the international community, the statement said.

Dawn indicated that under the new action plan, Pakistan will have to address its strategically important AML / CFT (anti-money laundering / anti-terrorist financing) shortcomings, including by amending various laws. , demonstrating that help is sought from foreign countries in the implementation Designations UNSCR 1373.

The new actions also require Pakistan to demonstrate that proportionate and dissuasive sanctions are applied consistently to all legal persons and legal arrangements for non-compliance with beneficial ownership requirements, increase in money laundering investigations show. ‘money.

In addition, the government must demonstrate that Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions (DNFBPs) are monitored for compliance with proliferation funding requirements and that penalties are imposed for non-compliance.

The FATF is an intergovernmental body created in 1989 to combat money laundering, terrorist financing and other related threats to the integrity of the international financial system.

The FATF currently has 39 members, including two regional organizations: the European Commission and the Gulf Cooperation Council. India is a member of the FATF consultations and its Asia-Pacific group.

