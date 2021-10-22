Trumps New Social Media Company is its biggest scam yet





As you have no doubt heard by now, Donald Trump announced on Wednesday evening that he would be launching his own social media network, the infamous TRUTH Social. For those of you who are scratching your heads and wondering, but wait, hasn’t Trump already started a new social media company? you’re probably thinking (1) of one of the right-wing networks tangentially associated with the ex-president, like Gab, Parler, or Gettr, or (2) something called From the Desk of Donald J. Trump, the blog who published Trumps comments and was closed after just a month because it had almost no readers.

Obviously, the lack of readers shocked the former president, who has spent much of the past decade tweeting every deranged thought that came through his head, from I would like to send my best wishes to everyone, even enemies. and to the losers, on this special date, September 11 to NEVER, NEVER THREAT THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER LITTLE CONSEQUENCES IN HISTORY HAVE NEVER SUFFERED BEFORE An extremely credible source called my office and m said that @BarackObamas’ birth certificate is a fraud. Unfortunately for Trump, his ban on Twitter, for inciting insurgency, remains in effect. Hence the Social TRUTH.

Like most of Trump’s initiatives, TRUTH Social is incredibly vile and embarrassing. On the one hand, even before its launch, according to the Washington Post, patriotic pranksters were able to find a seemingly unseen version and post a photo of a pig defecating on the donaldjtrump account, which resulted in it being taken offline. . On the other hand, the conditions of use of networks require users to refrain from excessive use of capital letters, which is the only way Donald Trump knows how to type. Then there is also the fact that TRUTH Social, presented as a stand vehicle[ing] down to the tyranny of Big Tech, which the Conservatives say hates free speech, prohibits users from saying anything that would denigrate, tarnish or in any way harm, in our opinion, to us and / or the Site. Meanwhile, the whole thing is basically a crappy version of Twitter. By mail :

The site looks almost entirely like a Twitter clone: ​​a user can post truths, which are like tweets, or re-truths, which are retweets. There is also a news feed, called Truth Feed, a notification system that lets users know who is interacting with your TRUTHS, the social media app store profile says.

So yes, the whole thing already looks like a big flop that will undoubtedly have very few users, and Trump himself will likely miss the app and only post there sporadically. But in this case, it doesn’t really matter, and Trump might have found a way to make millions despite the product being a joke. How? ‘Or’ What? I was glad you asked!

TRUTH Social is formed by the merger of a new company created by Trump, the Trump Media & Technology Group, and a specialist acquisition company, aka SPAC. PSPCs, which are all the rage these days for reasons that will soon become clear, are shell companies listed on exchanges like the NYSE or the Nasdaq and exist for the sole purpose of merging with companies that want to go public. like Trump. Media and Technology Group. In this case, SPAC TMTG will merge with is called Digital World Acquisition Corp., which is headed by a certain Patrick Orlando, a former investment banker who once co-founded a sugar trading company. As Axioss Dan Primack tweeted this morning, Trump’s social media SPAC thing filed documents with the SEC this morning, but again it’s just the press release. Nothing substantial, including management etc. So far it is a shell buying shell. Normally that would be pretty embarrassing for a business, but in this case, due to the SPAC of it all, plus the more gullible Trump supporters, that’s okay.

As Bloombergs Matt Levine writes:

I’m not going to pretend to make a business case for [a Trump social media network]There’s a long history of hilarious social media failure for the Trump category, but maybe you can. It’s not a sure thing, anyway. Maybe it would work, maybe it wouldn’t. When Twitter Inc. went public, it never paid off, and it was, you know, a real social network that people were using. Maybe Twitter But Trump would immediately pay off, but damn it, I have some doubts. On the other hand, if Donald Trump were to start a business like this, I’m going to build a social media platform for Trump fans, could he get people to buy the stock? I think two fundamental lessons from the last few years are:

You can get people to buy any stock; and Donald Trump can get people to buy anything.

So if Donald Trump announced, Hey, I’m gonna start a social media company, buy stocks, people would buy stocks. And then he made a lot of money. And then if the social media platform didn’t end up being profitable, as I can’t imagine, then it would still have that money? What if the social media platform didn’t end up getting launched if Trump and his elite team of technologists just couldn’t make a well-functioning online social network, then he would still have that money? What if there wasn’t an elite tech team at all, if no one was trying to make the social media platform, you see where I’m going, right?

The point is, if you’re starting a business with the goal of making it profitable, for example, you need to have a workable business plan and execute it and deal with a million different operational complexities. If you are starting a business with the goal of selling a lot of stocks, you need to get people to trust you and give you their money. There is some overlap between these things! But these are different things!

