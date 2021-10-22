Turkey’s central bank cuts rates again at the expense of the lira





(Bloomberg) – Driven by the unorthodox monetary ideas of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey’s central bank has cut interest rates more than expected on transient inflation, adding that it has a limited room for maneuver for further reductions this year. Bloomberg’s Most Read Lira has fallen to an all-time high. The Monetary Policy Committee cut its one-week key rate from 200 basis points to 16%. The 26 economists polled by Bloomberg expected Governor Sahap Kavcioglu to pursue monetary easing after Erdogan sacked policymakers opposed to his calls for lower borrowing costs. But most foresee a reduction of 100 basis points, a sizeable minority expect half of it. The recent rise in inflation is driven by supply-side factors, the central bank said, calling them transient. The Committee considered that, until the end of the year, the transitional factors on the supply side leave a limited margin for the downward adjustment of the policy rate. The pound fell 2.9% and was trading down 2.3% to 9.4299 per dollar at 3:11 p.m. in Istanbul. The currency is down more than 20% this year, more than any other major currency tracked by Bloomberg. After the rate cut, which took the real return to minus 3.58%, options traders now see a more than 70% chance that the currency will weaken to 9.50 over the next week, a new low and next psychological threshold, according to Bloomberg pricing. . A self-proclaimed enemy of high interest rates, Erdogan espouses the unconventional assumption that lowering them will lead to lower inflation. He appointed Kavcioglu in March, replacing his hawkish predecessor Naci Agbal after consecutive rate hikes. Kavcioglu kept its policy unchanged for almost six months before unexpectedly slashing the policy rate by 100 basis points to 18% in September, when consumer inflation accelerated to 19.6%. The story continues The reduction can be interpreted as a very strong message to market participants that the central bank intends to ease monetary policy regardless of the negative consequences of the sharp fall in the value of the lira, said Piotr Matys, senior analyst. currencies at InTouch Capital in London. . Today’s move is a clear disregard for the warnings the market has already sent to the CBRT that lower rates – when inflation is close to 20% and core inflation cannot be used as a valid argument to cut rates – is a policy error, said Matys, referring to the central bank by its acronym in English. Further easing will depend on the performance of the pound, of which local players will play a key role as foreigners are virtually absent, said Viktor Szabo, fixed income fund manager at Aberdeen Asset Management in London. The risk of dollarization and buying gold has increased, locals have to somehow hedge against inflation, he said. Kavcioglu will update the banks’ baseline scenario for inflation through 2021 and the following two years on October 28, and answer questions from economists and journalists. The central bank currently sees consumer price growth ending the year at 14.1%, a more optimistic forecast than the government’s latest estimate of 16.2%. The statistical agency will release October inflation data on November 3. (Updates with new chart, analyst commentary in 10th paragraph) Bloomberg Businessweek Most Read 2021 Bloomberg LP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/news/turkey-central-bank-cuts-rates-110319212.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos