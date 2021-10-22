EXCLUSIVE Indian Prime Minister Modi to attend Glasgow climate meeting, Environment Minister says





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, USA, September 25, 2021. REUTERS / Eduardo Munoz / Pool

India’s ‘fairly ambitious’ emissions pledge – Minister

NDCs are more progressive than big polluters -minister

Cabinet to take last COP26 call in a week – spokesperson NEW DELHI, October 21 (Reuters) – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, the Environment Minister said on Thursday, to relaunch efforts to agree on cuts higher emissions to fight against global warming. India is the world’s third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases after China and the United States, and Modi’s participation in the COP26 summit, which runs from October 31 to November 12, was viewed as critical in a context uncertain whether Chinese President Xi Jinping attend. India and China, which have yet to make firmer commitments to reduce emissions, known as Nationally Determined Contributions or NDCs, are under pressure to do so at the conference. “The Prime Minister will visit Glasgow,” Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said in an interview, adding that India was doing its part to help tackle climate change. Summit host Britain praised Modi’s decision to attend. “India is playing an important role in this regard and the Prime Minister has had a number of conversations with Modi on the importance of climate change, so we look forward to discussing it with them,” the spokesperson said. by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to reporters. Growing public pressure for action on climate change has prompted countries and businesses around the world to pledge to contribute to the effort, which will be reviewed and amended in Glasgow. U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry has visited India twice in recent months to urge the Modi government to increase its climate ambition and consider net zero commitment as many others have done. country. Net zero means balancing greenhouse gas emissions through actions such as planting trees, restoring soil, and using technology to prevent emissions from reaching the atmosphere. But energy-hungry India, which still relies heavily on fossil fuels, says it shouldn’t be expected to cut carbon emissions like rich countries do, because it is a growing economy. development. INDIA WEIGHTS GLASGOW’S POSITION The Indian cabinet, chaired by Modi, will decide on the position to be taken at COP26, most likely within a week, a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Environment said. Yadav said India is doing its part to reduce emissions. “India’s NDCs are pretty ambitious,” he said. “We are doing more than our fair share. Our NDCs are more progressive than the major polluters.” The country is on track to increase its green power capacity to 450 GW by 2030, he said. It has installed more than 100 GW of renewable energy, which represents more than 25% of the overall capacity. India has yet to commit to achieving zero net carbon emissions by 2050, a key target for limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Government sources have told Reuters that India is unlikely to stick to this target, as tighter deadlines would affect demand growth which is expected to exceed that of any other country over the next two decades. Last month India’s chief economic adviser KV Subramanian said rich countries would have to commit much more than $ 100 billion to help poor countries tackle climate change, due to their historic share high emissions. “Even today, per capita greenhouse gas emissions in India are a third of the world average,” Yadav said. About 120 countries have submitted revised NDCs, but there is a lack of consistency and no common timeline for meeting commitments. Reporting by Neha Arora; Additional reporting by Kylie MacLellan in London; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani, Clarence Fernandez and Gareth Jones Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

