Everything that has already gone wrong with the new social network.





Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced plans to launch a new social media platform, called Truth Social, to resist the tyranny of Big Tech. The next app, which the announcement says will have a beta launch in November and a wider rollout early next year, is the first project of the new Trump Media & Technology Group. Most major social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, have permanently or temporarily banned Trump due to his incitement to the Capitol Riot. its own social network to connect directly with its base. (His first attempt, a Twitter-like microblog called From the Desk of Donald J. Trump, closed after less than a month due to low engagement.) It’s unclear exactly where this will fall in corporate history. Trump. A flop, like the Trump casinos, the airline, the college and the football team? Who is to say? All we can do is answer your many questions.

How will social truth work?

Truth Social will look a lot like Twitter, with the main interface consisting of a stream of short messages from users you follow. However, these posts will be referred to as truths instead of tweets, and the shares will be known as truths. While the platform wasn’t supposed to have a smooth launch until next month, users found a way to access the site and created accounts within hours of the announcement. (A vandal claimed the @donaldjtrump handle and posted a photo of a pig with extremely large testicles.) Truth Social ultimately cut off access, although screenshots of the interface taken earlier suggest that the platform is basically just a fork of Mastodon, the open-access software that allows users to create derivative social media networks. Mastodon founder Eugen Rochko said he would seek legal advice since Truth Social appears to violate the terms of use of its products by not sharing the code or license with the public. The terms of Truth Socials further state that the source code is proprietary, which could also violate the Mastodons license.

What is the Trump Media & Technology Group?

Trump’s new venture, according to a press release, was founded with a mission to create a rival to the liberal media consortium and fight the big tech companies in Silicon Valley, who have used their one-sided power to silence voices opposites in America. In addition to operating Truth Social, TMTG says it has ambitions to launch a news, podcast, and entertainment streaming service featuring unawakened content. A slideshow available on the company’s website lists Twitter, Facebook, Netflix, Disney Plus, CNN, iHeart Media, Google Cloud, and Amazon Web Services as current and future competitors to TMTG.

How is it all funded?

TMTG is asking to merge with a specialized acquisition company (or SPAC) called Digital World Acquisition Corp., which has the sole objective of listing private companies on the stock exchange. If the merger goes through, TMTG can essentially take the place of Digital World Acquisition Corp. and thus become public without crossing many of the regulatory hurdles of the normal IPO process. TMTG claims to be valued at $ 875 million. The company can also access the $ 290 million that Digital World Acquisition Corp. has available, although PSPC investors may end up taking their money out of this pot.

Who exactly is involved in this business?

The former president will be the president of TMTG. The press release also mentions television producer Scott St. John as the head of corporate operations for TMTG +. St. John is known to be the executive producer of Deal or No Deal and Americas Got Talent. Donald Trump Jr. also appeared on Fox News Wednesday to promote Truth Social, telling Sean Hannity what we were trying to do is create a big tent, an open and free network for people to connect. It is unclear, however, to what extent the ex-president’s eldest son is involved in the business. Then there is the SPAC, Digital World Acquisition Corp. The CEO of this entity, Patrick F. Orlando, previously worked at Deutsche Bank and founded his own investment bank known as Benessere Capital. Digital World Acquisition Corp. CFO Luiz Orleans-Braganza is notably a member of the Brazilian National Congress who previously worked at JP Morgan. * He is a member of Brazil’s former royal family and a strong supporter of the extreme right of the country. wing president, Jair Bolsonaro.

What about other right-wing social media networks?

Since Trump was exiled from mainstream social media, alternative platforms aimed at conservatives have been trying to lure the former president into making their sites his new internet home. While Trump ended up creating an account on the Rumble video-sharing platform, Parler, Gab, and Gettr were unable to attract him, which would have been a big win as it likely would have drawn his base to theirs. Site (s. Former Trump adviser Jason Miller, CEO of Gettr, said in a statement he was unable to strike a deal with the former president to join the platform. However, Miller nonetheless congratulated Trump on launching Truth Social. Interestingly, the TMTG slide set has a graphic that suggests it will somehow consolidate various conservative sites and organizations such as Parler, Turning Point USA, Fox News, the Daily Wire, and PragerU. The slide indicates that TMTG has the opportunity to galvanize / unify the fragmented non-Big-Tech universe. As with so much about this app, it’s unclear exactly what this means.

Correction, October 21, 2021: This article misspelled Luiz Orleans-Braganzas’s first name.

