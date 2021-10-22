Politics
Boston Celtics’ Enes Kanter sparks backlash against NBA China with pro-Tibet messages
Enes Kanter didn’t see the ground in the Boston Celtics ‘season opener on Wednesday night, but the centers’ frank impact on the NBA season may soon be felt.
Kanter posted a video on social media earlier today in which he called Chinese President Xi Jinping a “brutal dictator” and expressed support for Tibet’s independence.
The comments prompted a quick reaction from Beijing and threatened yet another backlash against the league, which is still reeling from its latest political controversy in China, a lucrative market where it has millions of fans.
Tencent, which as the NBA’s digital streaming partner in China attracts half a billion viewers per season, has withdrawn the broadcast of the Celtics’ game against the New York Knicks. The teams ‘upcoming games are also no longer listed as available to stream in its broadcast schedule, and searches for Kanters’ name appeared to have been blocked on China’s Twitter-like social media platform Weibo.
Meanwhile, a Celtics fan account on Weibo has told its 600,000 followers that it will no longer post on the team.
Any behavior that undermines the harmony of the nation and the dignity of the homeland, we resolutely resist! the administrator of the pages wrote.
NBC News has reached out to Tencent, Weibo, the NBA and the Boston Celtics for comment.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a press conference on Thursday that Kanter was trying to gain attention and that his comments were not worth refuting.
We will never accept these attacks to discredit the development and progress of Tibet, he said.
Dressed in a T-shirt depicting the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, Kanter posted a two-minute social media video to brutal dictator Xi Jinping and the Chinese government on Wednesday.
I am here to add my voice and talk about what is happening in Tibet. Under the brutal Chinese government rule, the basic rights and freedoms of the Tibetan people are non-existent, he said, ending the video by repeating three times, Free Tibet.
If Kanter had made it to Madison Square Garden court, he planned to wear a pair of shoes personalized with designs by the overseas Chinese designer known as Badiucao, a pseudonym.
The shoes referred to the 150 Tibetans who, according to Amnesty International, have protested over the past 14 years against the Beijing regime by committing suicide by setting themselves on fire.
Kanter, who was born in Switzerland to Turkish parents and raised in Turkey, has already made his voice heard, relentlessly criticizing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan for what he and other activists see as authoritarian policies.
The Turkish government revoked Kanters’ passport and issued arrest warrants against him on charges of libel and terrorism.
This is just the latest example of basketball and other sports coming into geopolitical conflict with China, whose companies have threatened to cut off the vast and lucrative Chinese market in retaliation for Western athletes’ comments on human rights. the man.
In 2019, then-Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey expressed support for pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong amid Beijing’s efforts to tighten its grip on the enclave.
Morey deleted the tweet and apologized, and the NBA said the league has great respect for Chinese history and culture.
The backlash nonetheless followed.
A Chinese sportswear maker and two banks that sponsored the Rockets have bailed out the team. And the public broadcaster CCTV has stopped showing the whole league.
Meanwhile, football star Mesut Ozil, then playing for Arsenal in the English Premier League, found himself at the center of a similar storm the same year when he expressed his support for the Uyghur Muslim minority in the region. Chinese Xinjiang, which the United States and others claim to be victims of genocide, which Beijing denies.
Ozil quickly found himself erased from the Chinese version of a popular soccer video game, and his team’s next game was pulled from the CCTV broadcast schedule.
The cause of Kanters in Tibet is less discussed than that of Xinjiang. But last year, a group of around 50 independent United Nations human rights experts called on China to end what it called a crackdown on its religious and ethnic minorities. The monitoring body Amnesty International says that the severe and far-reaching repression of ethnic minorities has continued unabated there.
Activists calling for Tibet to be an independent country say its resources are being exploited by Beijing and its Buddhist religious and cultural heritage being erased.
China claims that Tibet has been part of its territory for centuries. He says its seizure by communist forces in 1950 improved the lives of its residents in terms of health, education and economy, compared to the region’s earlier existence as a relatively primitive backwater ruled by a supreme theocratic leader.
Dawn Liu, Sarah Vega, Associated press and Reuters contributed.
