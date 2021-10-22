Jokowi: Indonesia must be the center of gravity of the global sharia economy





Liputan6.com, Jakarta President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) hopes Indonesia can become the center of gravity of the global sharia economy. This means that the potential of Indonesia’s largest Muslim population in the world can contribute to the maximum. In addition, President Jokowi also called on Indonesia to become a major player in the global halal industry. “I have said many times that Indonesia, as the country with the largest Muslim population in the world, must be a major player in the sharia economy and the halal industry in the world, the Indonesia must be the center of gravity of the global sharia economy, ”he said during the commemoration of National Santri Day and the launch of the new community logo. Sharia Economics, Friday 10/22/2021. Following his statement, Jokowi also explained that the development of the Sharia economy in Indonesia has increased year by year. Citing data from the State of the World Islamic Economy report, Jokowi said that the Sharia economy sector in Indonesia has experienced significant growth. Alhamdulillah, the development of our sharia economy is quite fast, he said. Its growth is visible over the past three years, starting in 2018, 2019 and 2020 as its last record. We see from year to year, 2018, our sharia economy is ranked in the top 10 in the world, 2019 has risen to 15th, and as the vice president said, in 2020, the sharia economy of Indonesia was ranked fourth in the world, Jokowi says. Up, up, up and up, he added. However, Jokowi’s demand for Indonesia’s Islamic economic achievements is not an encouragement of appeasement. He requested that there be efforts to create synergy between stakeholders. “We must not be complacent, there must be a synergistic effort among the stakeholders, our sharia economy is growing even faster and this is an important role that the sharia business community must play,” said Jokowi. * To know the veracity of the information circulating, please WhatsApp at the number 0811 9787 670 by simply typing in the desired keyword.

President Jokowi entrusted a special task to Vice President Maruf Amin in the form of developing human resources and the Sharia economy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.liputan6.com/bisnis/read/4690877/jokowi-indonesia-harus-jadi-pusat-gravitasi-ekonomi-syariah-dunia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos