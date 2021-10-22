What is the deal with Donald Trumps SPAC?





The news that Donald Trump was launching a social media platform through a SPAC, the buzzword to going public, in which a shell company merges with a private company, has surprised almost everyone. It certainly happened quickly. As hundreds of PSPCs seek merger partners (a process that can take over a year), the deal between Trump Media & Technology Group and the listed Digital World Acquisition appears to have only taken a few weeks. The deal became even more intriguing after PSPC shares more than tripled after the deal was announced. Retail investors, including many staunch Trump supporters, have undoubtedly flocked to the stock. It was all the gossip on sites like Reddit and Twitter, and Fidelity reported that Digital World Technology was the # 1 stock traded by its clients during the day.

Trump, despite being besieged by legal issues, wasted no time bragging about his new venture. I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to resist the tyranny of the Big Tech, Trump, the chairman of TMTG, wrote in a statement. (He plans to call the TRUTH Social network.) We live in a world where the Taliban have a huge Twitter presence, yet your favorite US president has been silenced. This is unacceptable.

Trump’s interest in having his own media business comes as no surprise, of course. When he first ran for president in 2016, there was plenty of speculation that this was just a branding exercise that would eventually end with the launch of a media company. But details on his latest plan are sketchy. TMTG’s website has a 22-page set full of graphics on Twitter Trumps and the platforms plan to disrupt everything from Facebook to Disney, but there is no financial information.

Digging through the documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the PSPC provides intriguing details. Here are some features of the Trump deal that, as someone who has covered PSPCs extensively, jumped out at me:

* Digital World Acquisition was formed in December 2020, shortly after Trump lost the presidential election, and made its initial filing with the SEC to be made public in May of this year. After a series of letters to the SEC over the summer, mainly asking the agency to speed up approval of the IPO, it finally launched in September.

* The CEO of SPAC is Patrick Orlando, a Florida-based financier who spent five years at Deutsche Bank, but not in areas that loaned Trump money. (Orlando has worked with emerging markets and fixed income derivatives.) Orlando has raised three more PSPCs, including one called Yunhong International, headquartered in Wuhan, China.

* The chief financial officer of Digital Worlds is Luis Orleans-Braganza, member of the Brazilian parliament and supporter of its far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, who could be charged with crimes against humanity for allowing the coronavirus to spread unchecked in the country, killing hundreds of thousands.

* SPAC sponsors are not allowed to communicate with potential target companies prior to the IPO of SPAC, which is one of the reasons for the month-long attendance here (i.e. the period time between Digital World going public and the announcement of the deal that would turn it into a Trump media business) is quite unusual. Additionally, the company’s SEC registration statement prior to the IPO gave no indication that it was interested in a media company. While noting that Digital World may pursue an initial goal of business consolidation in any company or industry, the record indicates that it intends to focus on the mid-market and emerging technology-driven companies. growth in the Americas, [software] and Technology or Fintech and financial services.

* The offer’s only underwriter was Kingswood Capital Markets, a small firm that recently rebranded EF Hutton, a name cheekily reminiscent of the 1980s when Trump first burst onto the New York real estate and social scene. York. The legendary Hutton, which was aimed at retail investors, was sold in the wake of the 1987 crash after being embroiled in separate scandals involving check kits and Mafia money laundering. The company’s advertisements remain etched in the memory of many older Americans:

* As with most PSPCs, sponsor Digital World, in this case, would receive 20 percent of the IPO shares for nominal consideration, and some of those shares were transferred to the CFO and directors of the IPO. company.

* As is also common for PSPCs, Digital World has lined up several big investors, mostly hedge funds, as anchor points. But the Trump deal may prove uncomfortable for some of them. The largest is DE Shaw, a large hedge fund founded by longtime Democratic donor David Shaw (now retired from the company). Another is Saba Capital, the hedge fund launched by former Deutsche Bank trader Boaz Weinstein after the 2008 crash. Weinstein’s wife, Tali Farhadian, is an Iranian immigrant and former prosecutor in the Obama administration. This year, she unsuccessfully ran for Manhattan DA as a Democrat.

* But the agreement does not list any institutional investor for what is called a PIPE, which stands for private investment in public stocks. This is the additional money usually collected once a goal is announced and is needed to complete the transaction. Large institutional investors generally join PIPES. But whatever institutional appetite for investing in a Trump company, PIPE funding has become more difficult to secure in recent months as the SPAC game has cooled.

* Yet the deal has been a resounding financial success so far. Before the merger was announced, the stock closed at $ 9.96 on Tuesday, a slight reduction from the $ 10 per share that was raised during the IPO. Such discounts have been common as the PSPC fever has subsided in recent months. Under the PSPC, IPO investors can still buy back their shares and get their original investment of $ 10 per share back if they decide they don’t like the announced deal.

Initial investors in the digital world who may not want to be involved in a Trump media platform are likely to have a chance of doing much better than $ 10 a share, however. As of 2:30 p.m., the stock was trading near $ 44 per share, up 345% for the day. It closed for about $ 35.

