Erdogan threatens to expel 10 Western ambassadors – Journal

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday threatened to expel the U.S., German and eight other Western ambassadors after issuing a rare joint statement supporting a jailed civil society leader. Parisian-born philanthropist and activist Osman Kavala, 64, has been in jail without conviction since 2017, becoming a symbol of what critics see as Erdogan’s growing intolerance of dissent. The 10 ambassadors released a highly unusual joint statement that was widely circulated on their Turkish social media accounts on Monday, claiming that Kavalas’ continued detention cast a shadow over Turkey. I told our foreign minister that we cannot afford the luxury of welcoming them to our country, Erdogan told reporters in comments published by Turkish media. Kavala faced a series of alternate charges related to the anti-government protests in 2013 and a failed military coup in 2016. In their statement, the United States, Germany, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway and Sweden called for a just and swift resolution of the ‘case (Kavala). The 10 envoys were summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Tuesday. Erdogan appeared glowing with rage during a conversation with Turkish journalists on board his flight home from a tour of Africa. Is it within your limits to teach Turkey such a lesson? Who are you? he demanded in comments made by the private TVN Streamer. The Turkish lira continued its fall into record territory against the dollar moments after Erdogan’s comments on fears of a new wave of Turkish tensions with the West. Speaking from his prison cell last week, Kavala said he felt like a tool in Erdogans’ attempts to blame a foreign plot for national opposition to his nearly two-decade rule. I think the real reason for my continued detention is that it responds to the government’s need to keep the fiction alive that the Gezi protests (2013) were the result of a foreign plot, Kavala said in the interview. . Since I am accused of being part of this allegedly organized conspiracy by foreign powers, my release would weaken the fiction in question and it is not something the government would like, he said. Kavala was acquitted of Gezi’s charges in February 2020, only to be re-arrested before he could return home and returned to prison for alleged links to the 2016 coup plot. The Council of Europe, the continent’s main human rights watchdog, issued a final warning to Turkey to comply with a 2019 European Court of Human Rights order aimed at freeing Kavala pending trial. If Turkey fails to do so by its next meeting from November 30 to December 2, the Strasbourg-based council could vote to launch its first disciplinary proceedings against Ankara. The procedure could result in the suspension of Turkey’s voting rights and even its membership. Posted in Dawn, le 22 October 2021

