Prime Minister Modi addresses the nation today: “100 crore vaccines” shows the power of “Made in India”, reflects “Naya Bharat”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation, a day after India hits one billion COVID-19 vaccine milestone, in New Delhi | Photo credit: PTI
- Prime Minister Modi said that just as we wear shoes before leaving our homes, we should also wear masks and make it a habit
- He noted that the milestone was reached in just nine months despite many criticisms questioning India’s ability
New Delhi: On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his speech to the nation, hailed the country’s prodigious achievement of crossing 100 crore of vaccines administered against the Covid-19 epidemic, thanking not health personnel but also all citizens Indians.
“Our country has achieved great success in this fight against the coronavirus pandemic. We hit 100 crore-milestone yesterday, an amazing achievement. It is the success of India. The efforts of our 130 crore population made this possible… “100 crore vaccine doses” is not just a number, but a reflection of our capacity. This is the image of ‘Naya Bharat’. We know how to set a difficult goal and achieve it. Many people compare our vaccination campaign with other countries, ”Prime Minister Modi said.
Insisting on reluctance to vaccinate, Prime Minister Modi said India has proven to the world that with concerted efforts it is possible to get even these people on the vaccination program.
“We forget where we started. Will the Indian people get vaccinated or not? Will India be able to immunize enough people to prevent the spread of the pandemic? There were various questions, but today this 100 crore vaccine dose milestone answers all the questions, ”the Prime Minister said.
He said that from vaccine development to inoculation, science has been the basis of all processes, and doubts have been raised that it would be very difficult for India to fight the pandemic.
“Before, we were dependent on vaccines from abroad. When such a pandemic took hold, questions were raised about our capacity. People started to ask questions about India. The “100 crore vaccine” milestone is the answer to all of these criticisms. Today the world will regard India as much safer. The whole world is now realizing the power of India, ”he said.
Prime Minister Modi said that “it is a matter of pride for us that India’s immunization program was born from science, guided by science and founded on science”.
“Muft ka abhiyaan vaccine made a huge difference. Vaccine mein bhed bhav nahi kiya gaya. No VIP culture was allowed. If Covid-19 does not discriminate, how can we discriminate on vaccinations? he said.
He said that the CoWin platform set up by India has now become the center of attraction in the world.
“The India-made Cowin platform has not only brought comfort to ordinary people, but has also made the work of medical personnel easier,” said Modi.
Speaking on ‘Jan Bhagidari’, the prime minister criticized his critics who ridiculed the central government’s ‘taali-thaali’ event last year when the pandemic started.
“Of thaali-taali to diya to be vaccinated… People laughed at the Center during the taali-thaali event and asked if that would drive out the virus. But, in this, we saw the participation of the people, the national unity, ”he said.
Concluding his remarks, Prime Minister Modi said that just as we wear shoes before leaving our homes, in the same way, we should also wear masks and “make it a habit”.
His address comes just a day after India took a remarkable step since the start of the vaccination program on January 16 of this year.
Prime Minister Modi described India’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign as “a journey from anxiety to insurance,” a journey that made the country stronger. He praised people’s confidence in vaccines despite “various efforts to create mistrust and panic”.
In an opinion piece, Prime Minister Modi noted that the milestone was reached in just nine months despite many doubts about India’s capabilities.
“There has been a lot of pressure from different interest groups to give them preferential treatment when it comes to immunization. The credit goes to Indian scientists and entrepreneurs for seizing the opportunity to make the country “Aatmanirbhar” (self-sufficient) in vaccine production, “the Prime Minister wrote.
Administering 100 crore doses of the coronavirus vaccine in nine months since Jan. 16 “has been a tremendous journey,” and humanity is facing a pandemic of such vengeance after 100 years.
“We remember how unpredictable the situation then turned out, as we faced a rapidly changing unknown and invisible enemy. The journey from anxiety to insurance has taken place and our nation has emerged stronger, thanks to the world’s largest vaccination campaign. One of the reasons for the success of the campaign was the confidence people developed in the vaccine and the process followed, despite various efforts to create mistrust and panic, ”he said.
