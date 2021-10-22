Reviews | Trump’s new media will go with his steaks and mattresses





Trump has been yearning for a place at the media table for some time. In 2016, he and his son-in-law Jared Kushner were planning to launch a Fox News competitor when they assumed his presidential bid was a toast. In November 2020, he reportedly again considered a new news network to fight Fox or buy an existing one. Last February, he reportedly negotiated to take a 40% stake in social media site Parler in exchange for an exclusive post on it. None of these proposals came to fruition. Then came the disaster of the Trump blog, who died earlier this year after just 29 days, finding a permanent resting place in the Trump cemetery buried next to his steaks, coffee pods, ties and vodka bottles.

Trump, a new media startup, will soon tell him that the public sees him more as Glenn Beck than as Oprah Winfrey. Beck, who proved he could hold millions of viewers captive with just palaver and a chart on CNN and Fox News ten years ago, started his own media business in 2011. He hasn’t exactly failed. . He’s still broadcasting. But its ambitions exceed its appeal, requiring constant layoffs and entrenchment. America still loved Beck, but not enough to build a whole network around it. Even to the people who loved him, Beck was like Tabasco. Stimulating, perhaps in small doses, but gag by the sip. Kind of like Trump. Winfrey, on the other hand, never played in a single political niche. She appealed to the broadest segments of the population with her kindness and chameleon quality to reflect their best qualities to her audience. When the time came for her to establish her eponymous network, she had no trouble maintaining it as she is a safe and reassuring performer and not the merchant lest Beck be playing on TV. People can and have built entire worlds around Winfrey, and she is now a billionaire thanks to these talents.

Americans still love Trump. After all, he got 74 million votes. But does America love Trump enough to embrace a whole new media universe based on him, or does he look more like Beck when taken in smaller portions as part of a larger meal? Are enough people going to sign up for a new social media app just to get a taste of Trump’s ideas? His blogging failure to capture the little attention tells you two things: Trump’s audience gets his minimum daily requirements for Trump coverage from regular media, and nothing he created on his blog has sparked off. a queue for more of the same, not to mention a scramble. Trump was successful on Twitter in part because he was unique, but mostly because Twitter had already gathered an audience to entertain him. There is no evidence that he could convene such a hearing on his own.

What’s more, do we really have to believe that a media and tech startup with the $ 293 million coin in the pot and overseen by a 75-year-old can beat Fox, CNN, Disney and Microsoft? According to this Reuters report, the financier who spearheaded the merger that created TMTG has an uninspiring track record when it comes to getting big deals. (For more on the formation of TMTGs, see the uplifting thread from @BillSPACmans.) When Trump dies, Trump’s stamp will accompany him to his graveyard. Does anyone really want to invest for the long term in a company so identified with a person who does not get younger?

Obviously, Trump will attract a few followers. Obviously, hell is breaking some news. But it’s not as if Trump has any exclusive ideas that will make him the go-to Baby Yoda of 2022, when Truth Social is set to begin. Ben Shapiro sells the same merchandise, as do Dan Bongino, Tucker Carlson, and the entire right-wing mediaphere.

For most of his career, Trump was often referred to in the press as a con artist, someone who preyed on people for a living. It’s a bit unfair. Trump’s reputation for milking consumers with sloppy products and deceiving investors has been so well established for so long that anyone who buys or invests with him must first ignore the wealth of evidence militating against him. It’s too early in TMTG’s history to call the company a scam, even though, as the Washington Post puts it, TMTG appears to be little more than a loosely defined company headquartered in Mar-a- Lago, the Palm Beach Trumps club. Based on TMTG’s public statement, there is no idea the company has a ready-to-sell product, unique technology, or even name recognition to trade on. (You can download the Truth Social app, however, but the beta site won’t go live until November.) The fact that Trump can only start something so small to tackle such large companies indicates that its reputation for business failure has finally caught up. to him. Billionaires and other truly wealthy people must not have answered Trump’s calls. It’s an old story: eventually every con artist has run out of people to swindle.

