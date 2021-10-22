Hackers broke into Donald Trump’s upcoming social media site, creating fake accounts for Trump and Steve Bannon and posting a photo of a pig defecating





Former President Donald Trump. Getty

Anonymous hackers told the NYT they created fake accounts on Trump’s Truth Social site.

On a fake Trump account, they posted a photo of a pig defecating, the post reported.

“We had fun dragging him to heaven,” said one of the hackers.

Former President Donald Trump’s next social media site, Truth Social, was hacked just hours after it was announced.

Hackers claiming to be affiliated with the Anonymous group have created fake accounts for Trump and his former aide Steve Bannon on Truth Social, the network Trump announced on Wednesday, The New York Times reported. Fake accounts have also been created in the name of conspiracy theorist Ron Watkins and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Hackers posted a photo of a defecating pig to an account with the handle @donaldjtrump, the post reported, with screenshots shared on Twitter.

Hackers told The Times that the hack was part of their “online war on hate.”

Trump said on Wednesday that he was creating Truth Social through his new company, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), “to resist the tyranny of Big Tech.”

TMTG said the site will be open to guests in November and to the public in the first quarter of 2022. The app is currently available for pre-order in the Apple App Store, and people can sign up on a waiting list. .

That alone was enough for anonymous hackers to gain access to the preview version of the Twitter-like app, Aubrey Cottle, a hacker affiliated with Anonymous, told The Times. The post said it saw screenshots verifying the hackers’ claims and reported that the hackers gained access within two hours of Trump announcing the site.

“We had fun dragging him to heaven,” Cottle said.

He told the publication that hackers then posted memes from fake accounts for public figures including Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Other people have also pointed out the vulnerability of the beta site.

Daily Dot reporter Mikael Thalen also said he was able to access the site and create an account with the handle @donaldtrump, while Washington Post reporter Drew Harwell said he created an account registered under the name @ mikepence, which was subsequently blocked by the site. .

Hours after the site was announced, application developers at TMTG banned users from creating new accounts and shut down the beta site.

Read the original article on Business Insider

