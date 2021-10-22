Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Speech to Nation’s Key Points: 100 Crore Dose of Covid Vaccine, Not Just Statistics, It’s a New Chapter in History, Says Prime Minister | India News







The Prime Minister hailed it as the story being scripted and, in an opinion piece on Friday, he described India’s vaccination campaign against Covid-19 as a

Covid in India: Prime Minister’s speech live

Here are the key points of his address-

* India made history on October 21 when it hit the 100 crore vaccination mark.

* The benchmark is not just statistics, it is a new chapter in history, a testament that India can successfully achieve a difficult goal.

* It shows that the country is working hard to achieve its goals.

* We should be proud of the fact that India’s entire immunization program has been ‘science driven and based’. It is entirely based on scientific methods.

* The world will now see India as more immune to Covid, its acceptance as a pharmaceutical hub will continue to grow.

* Experts in India and abroad are very positive about the Indian economy. Today, not only are record investments coming into Indian companies, but new employment opportunities are also being created for young people. Our first line of defense against the pandemic was public participation, where people lit diyas, hit thal https://t.co/c9825Lnlnb – The time of India (@timesofindia) 1634878960000 * Everywhere we see there is only optimism now … before there were only songs about made in this country, this country, but today everyone is talking about ‘ Made in India ‘.

* Our first line of defense against the pandemic was public participation, where people would light diyas, hit thalis. Some people wondered, “Will this help us get rid of the disease” …?

(With contributions from agencies)

