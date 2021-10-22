Imran Khan to issue notification for Lt. Gen. Anjum’s appointment as ISI chief by Saturday





Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum is set to become the new Director General of Pakistan Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), as the notification in this regard is expected to be released by Prime Minister Imran Khan until Saturday.

Sources familiar with the developments told News18 that the Pakistani prime minister will issue the notification today or Saturday before leaving for his trip to Saudi Arabia tomorrow.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had called for a meeting with all candidates for the post of ISI chief. However, the CEO of the ISI panel rejected the request, sources said.

The source added that only Nadeem Anjum, who will assume the charge as the new ISI chief, was sent to meet with Imran Khan on Thursday evening. The CEO named Anjum met Imran Khan and the meeting was cordial, sources added. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan told Anjum that the notification will be released soon.

News18 previously reported that Khan wanted to keep outgoing ISI chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed until December, but Pakistan Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa told him that was not in effect. no possible case. He told the prime minister he could keep Lt. Gen. Hameed as much as possible until November 15. The army chief also told Khan that the civilian government should not interfere in military affairs.

Reports said the notification would show the date of Nadeem Anjums joining next week. He also adds that the longest-serving ISI major general will be the interim chief until Anjum takes over.

Sources previously said Imran Khan wanted to save his face and would likely sign Faiz Hameed’s relief date on November 15, 2021.

The head of the Pakistani army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, had assigned Lieutenant General Anjum to take the lead. He also established a tradition of at least a year of experience as a senior commander required to become an army chief.

