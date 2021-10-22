Turkeys Erdogan stirs the pot Iran-Azerbaijan





Iran is unable to “target Azerbaijan” in its relations with Israel for fear of its own Azari people, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Referring to a question from reporters on whether recent Iranian military maneuvers would escalate into a searing crisis in the Caucasus, Erdogan said he had “no such expectations”, according to a government Press release in English. Due to Bakus’ relations with Israel, Iran will not be hostile to Azerbaijan and will not put Azerbaijan on the target list because its own Azaris were visible, the president said. During the 2020 conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, some of the Iranian Azaris, around a quarter of the 80 million inhabitants, expressed their sympathy for Bakus’ cause. But Erdogan, speaking to reporters on a plane returning from an African tour, also downplayed tensions between Iran and Azerbaijan, which eased this week with Release Thursday of two Iranian truck drivers arrested on a transit route to Armenia now under Azerbaijani control. “It is not that simple, said the president. What has been done so far [by Iran] is inappropriate, and I believe the new Iranian administration will not repeat this misstep. The first to fall Iranian authorities have not commented on Erdogan’s remarks, the first by a senior Turkish official on Iranian military exercises near the Turkish border and the recent standoff between Tehran and Baku. Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on October 3 highlighteda reported Israeli military presence in Azerbaijan and seems to refer to Turkey’s role in warning that “the person who digs a well [to trap] for his brothers are the first to fall into it. “ Iran is also concerned about the report jihadist combat presenceterms from Syria into Azerbaijani territory allegedly recruited by Turkey to aid Baku in its war against ethnic Armenians in and around Nagorno-Karabakh during last year’s conflict. Turkey and Azerbaijan have denied the allegation. The Turkish president’s comments came as tensions between Tehran and Baku appeared to be easing since. phone call last week between Iranians and Azeris foreign ministers. In a meeting with lawmakers from the eastern and western provinces of Azerbaijan on Thursday, President Ebrahim Raisi (Raeesi) stressed that good relations with neighboring countries is a priority for the government and that the Iran would not allow Israel to sabotage them. In a speech delivered in December 2020 at a victory parade in Baku after the war between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Erdogan recited a folk poem, popular both in Azerbaijan and the Iranian provinces of Azari, lamenting the division of the Azari ethnic group by the Aras River separating Azerbaijan and Armenia from Iran. Sultan of Illusion Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned Turkish Ambassador, while Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reacted with unusual vigor. Much of Iranian media dubbed the Turkish president the “Sultan of illusion”. Erdogan also referred in the speech to “one nation, two states”, citing Turkey and the Azerbaijans as a common linguistic heritage. “One nation” is often used by Panturks to express the unity of the speakers of all Turkish languages, across Central Asia and including Azerbaijan and Iran in the northwest populated by Azari in the northeast. Where is. Panturcism has increased among Azari (Torki) speakers in Iran over the past two decades. Separatist groups call the regions of northwestern Iran southern Azerbaijan. The Turkish languages ​​spoken in northwestern Iran and other parts of Iran fueled a movement advocating the unification of speakers in Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, whose territory was part of the Iran until the beginning of the 19th century when it was ceded to the Russian Empire.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.iranintl.com/en/20211022733984 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos