Pakistanis suffer from inflation amid IMF negotiations | Asia | An in-depth look at current events from across the continent | DW





Pakistani financial officials were in Washington this week trying to strike a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to unblock a suspended $ 1 billion tranche of a bailout, which Islamabad says is desperately needed to stabilize the country’s struggling economy.

In May 2019, Pakistan struck a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after months of difficult negotiations over a $ 6 billion ($ 5.34 billion) bailout.

The 39-month bailout program is subject to regular IMF reviews of Pakistan’s economic policy and growth.

In January 2020, the program was suspended after Prime Minister Imran Khan failed to follow IMF recommendations to increase electricity prices and impose additional taxes.

In March 2021, the IMF released a tranche of $ 500 million, but discussions in June to release additional funds were inconclusive.

The Pakistani economy contracted significantly by 0.47% in 2019-2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, which hampered an already weak economy.

When the IMF accepted the Extended Financing Facility (EFF) for Pakistan in 2019, IMF Acting Managing Director David Lipton said, “Pakistan faces significant economic challenges due to significant needs. fiscal and financial and weak and unbalanced growth. . “

Prime Minister Khan’s top financial adviser Shaukat Tarin said this week he was optimistic the latest round of economic reform talks with the IMF would result in the $ 1 billion tranche being disbursed. In total, Pakistan has so far received $ 2 billion through the EFF.

In June 2021, Pakistan set a growth target of 4.8% of GDP for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

IMF conditions could befall Pakistanis

Miftah Ismail, a former Pakistani finance minister of the opposition Muslim League of Pakistan, told DW that the IMF is demanding a 1% tax hike, to offset tax cuts by the Khan government in 2018 .

“Khan should improve tax collection without imposing new taxes or increasing tax rates, like our government did in 2013-18. But at this point, increasing taxes or levies on things like gasoline or diesel or raising electricity or gas tariffs will be disastrous for people, ”said Ismail, who was a member of the government of the United States. former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Khan’s government increased taxes on electricity last week for the second time this year, putting pressure on consumers.

Pakistani rupee depreciates and consumers face high inflation

Pakistani economic analysts say they fear Pakistan’s dependence on the bailout could put economic policy in the hands of the IMF.

Economic analyst Farhan Bokhari told DW that the IMF appears to be pressuring Islamabad to increase government revenues.

“Reports of energy companies responsible for supplying electricity and gas continuing to operate at a loss, have once again highlighted the issue of a Pakistani government failing to significantly address these difficult issues. “, did he declare.

“I think Islamabad needs to consider the basics of lending and borrowing here. A borrower with a fragile economic outlook may never be able to effectively negotiate the terms of the debt,” said Ayesha N. Rao, professor. of economy. department of the National University of Science and Technology Islamabad, told DW.

“The IMF will subject Pakistan to aggressive tax regimes to improve Pakistan’s debt repayment capacity,” she added.

Pakistan’s inflation problems

Along with rising taxes and rising energy prices, Pakistanis are also facing rising inflation as the purchasing power of the rupee decreases. Pakistan’s inflation rate hit 9% at some point this week, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. The rupee has also traded at record highs against the dollar.

“Inflation in Pakistan is already the highest in [South Asian] region, ”Ismail said.

Ordinary business owners are feeling the local effects of Pakistan’s macroeconomic problems.

At his butcher’s shop in Islamabad, butcher Afaq Ahmed said no customers would enter, as a full cow and goat hang from an iron hook.

“People cannot buy meat at a high price,” he said. “I voted for Imran Khan in 2018 and I regret my decision. Before his government things were fine, but there are tensions everywhere now,” he told DW.

In July, traders in Karachi closed their doors to protest an IMF budget

“The increased economic hardship as a result of inflationary pressures at the household level will push people, mainly women, to accept precarious work which is often poorly paid, poorly supervised in terms of security, lack of social benefits and generally increases their employment. time-poverty, ”Hadia Majid, professor of economics at Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), told DW.

“It is clear that inflation will rise further,” Rao said. She added that soaring energy prices have a direct effect on commodity prices.

“Price control is truly a gigantic task for the government in this exciting scenario,” she added.

Economic problems disrupt Khan’s government

As Pakistan’s economic woes turn into a political responsibility for Prime Minister Khan, analysts said they were noticing declining government approval ratings for the government.

“Recent polls indicate that over 90% of the public does not like this government because of its poor economic performance,” Murtaza Solangi, a political analyst, told DW.

“Things are not going in favor of this government because people’s anger has flared up,” he added.

Analyst Bokhari said Khan is “more vulnerable to inflation today than at any time in the past.”

“A growing number of people across Pakistan are now complaining about inflation in ways that have not been seen for a long time,” he said.

“Khan’s opponents will certainly use this issue against him in the next election campaign,” he added.

“Pakistan is a resourceful country with a very industrious people, and our future is very bright. But Imran Khan is politically dead after the epic incompetence of his government,” said opposition politician Ismail.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/pakistanis-suffer-under-inflation-amid-imf-negotiations/a-59588727 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos