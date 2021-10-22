If Democrats win election in Virginia, they should thank Donald Trump





Yet in Virginia, and even nationally on the generic Congressional ballot, Democrats retain slim advantages within the margin of error.

Why? In part, that could be because former President Donald Trump is exceptionally there for a non-incumbent politician, and he is as – if not more – unpopular than Biden. You can see the Trump dynamic unfold in real time on the campaign trail. Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe has made several attempts to link Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin to the former president, both in his speeches and in his commercials. Youngkin walks a fine line, relying on some of Trump’s rhetoric to help increase Republican turnout, but also distances himself from some issues and plays on hyperlocal issues to appeal to the center of the electorate.

With just under two weeks until Election Day, McAuliffe’s plan could work well. McAuliffe holds a nominal advantage of about 2-3 points over Youngkin in a recent poll average. If you look back on more than 240 governorships with polls since 1998, a lead of this size in the last three weeks of the campaign has held up about 70% of the time. (Hillary Clinton had similar odds of winning based on the 2016 pre-election polls.)

If the polls were correct, McAuliffe would greatly underperform Biden’s victory last year and Gov. Ralph Northam’s current victory in the 2017 gubernatorial race. They won by 10 points and 9 points, respectively. The decline in McAuliffe’s position relative to other Democrats shouldn’t be surprising given that Biden’s net approval in the state in a recent poll has averaged around -2 points.

Still, a lead is a lead, and McAuliffe exceeds Biden’s net popularity rating by just under 5 points.

The same poll reveals that Trump remains deeply unpopular in the state. A Fox News poll released last week had its net favor score (favorable – unfavorable) at -9 points among likely voters and -18 points among registered voters. Trump is more unpopular than McAuliffe or Youngkin, both of whom posted net positive favor ratings in the Fox News poll among likely voters.

It seems to matter.

You can see how the feelings towards Trump and the voting choice line up by looking at the Fox News poll crosstabs. On a scale of -1 to +1, the correlation between demographic groups between Trump’s unfavorable rating and McAuliffe’s position in horse racing was above +0.98. You rarely get this kind of correlation between an absent politician’s popularity and voting choice. This is almost the same as Biden’s popularity and voting choice (correlation greater than + 0.99).

Indeed, a CBS News / YouGov poll from Virginia shows how much of a motivating factor Trump is in whether voters are voting. A majority of likely voters (51%) said feelings about Trump were very motivating. It’s basically the same as the 48% who said the same about their feelings towards Biden. A separate poll from a Monmouth University poll in August showed that about the same proportion of voters in Virginia indicated that Trump was a major factor in their 2021 vote as they did in 2017.

This is something that we are also seeing nationally. Trump continues to cast a shadow in ways that I’m not sure we fully appreciate.

Over the past week, Trump has actually led Biden slightly in the number of people who search for them on Google. In the same week under Trump’s presidency, he led former President Barack Obama by a nearly 9: 1 ratio in searches. And in the same week under Obama’s presidency, Obama led former President George W. Bush by more than 9: 1 in searches. Trump being in the spotlight at this point probably hurts Republicans more than he helps. Trump had a net preference rating of -13 points in a Quinnipiac University poll this week. Biden was -12 points in the same poll. Other polls put Biden’s net popularity ratings somewhat better, albeit still negative.

An incumbent president in negative territory in his net popularity would usually spell the end of the president’s party mid-term. I would bet it does.

But for now, Democrats are keeping a small single-digit lead on the generic Congress ballot. It’s not much different from their 3-point victory in the popular House vote in 2020.

Of course, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens in the future. If Youngkin does end up with a victory in Virginia, it will be difficult for people to claim that Trump is doing Republicans so much harm.

If, on the other hand, McAuliffe is the winner, it will likely lead to a lot of talk about whether it’s good for Republicans to continue to have Trump this present in the political arena.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/22/politics/analysis-democrats-virginia-governor-election-trump/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos