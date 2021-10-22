Celtics Games withdrawn in China after Enes Kanter slams Xi Jinping – The Hollywood Reporter

Boston Celtics games were taken from the Chinese internet on Thursday after the team’s star center Enes Kanter criticized the country’s oppression of Tibet, calling Chinese President Xi Jinping a “brutal dictator.”

Kanter wore sneakers with the message “Free Tibet” painted on them during the Celtics’ 138-134 double-overtime loss to the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, although Kanter did not play in the game.

The episode is likely to reignite controversy surrounding the NBA in China, which has been the league’s second-largest market for years.

After decades of growing popularity in China, the NBA was plunged into crisis in 2019 when then-Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey posted a seven-word tweet espousing his support for the pro-democracy movement of Hong Kong (“Fight for freedom, represent Hong Kong,” we read). The tweet was quickly deleted, but Chinese TV channels ceased broadcasting NBA games for more than a year and local sponsors severed millions of dollars in contracts with NBA teams and players.

In the months that followed, the NBA had gradually started to rejuvenate its reputation in the country, with games reverting to online broadcast. Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement, meanwhile, has been brutally suppressed, with more than 100 opposition activists and politicians thrown in jail under a new national security law that makes public criticism of the regime. from mainland China a crime.

On Wednesday, in a three-minute video on his social media accounts, Kanter spoke out against China’s “cultural genocide” in Tibet while wearing a T-shirt with the face of the Dalai Lama on it. “Under the brutal regime of the Chinese government, the fundamental rights and freedoms of the Tibetan people are non-existent,” he said. “They are not allowed to freely learn and study their language and culture. “

“I say, ‘Shame on the Chinese government,'” he added. “The Chinese dictatorship is erasing Tibetan identity and culture. “

In a follow-up post, Kanter showed off his “Free Tibet” sneakers.

Shortly after news of Kanter’s remarks reached China, Celtics games are no longer available for replay on the video services of Chinese internet giant Tencent, which has a $ 1.5 billion deal. with the NBA to broadcast games in the country. The Tencent Sports website has also indicated that the Celtics’ upcoming games will not be shown.

The most popular Celtics fan account on Weibo, the Chinese version of Twitter, has informed its more than half a million followers that it will stop posting about the team, writing, “Resolutely resist to any behavior which undermines national harmony and the dignity of the fatherland! “

If the reactionary response to Kanter’s statements multiplies in China and the entire NBA once again becomes the target of greater retribution, the incident is likely to rekindle the ideological thrill that followed the Morey incident in 2019. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver declined to apologize directly for Morey’s remarks at the time, but much criticism has been leveled in the United States regarding the response from the league and many of its players, who seemed willing to downplay democratic values ​​in order to maintain their huge business interests in China.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, arguably the league’s most popular player, has come under scrutiny for criticizing Morey for the tweet – a move many onlookers and activists saw as hypocritical given the star’s reputation for being a strong advocate for social justice on American issues (“I think he was not briefed on the current situation,” James said of Morey’s support for the Hong Kong protesters.)

Kanter, who is of Turkish descent, is known for his support for international human rights campaigns. He is a prominent critic of Turkey’s repressive President Recep Tayyip Erdogan – a position that has resulted in the revocation of Kanter’s Turkish passport and the issuance of several arrest warrants by Turkish prosecutors.

Kanter also appeared to express his disappointment with James in 2019, responding to the Lakers star’s remarks about Morey with a tweet saying, “Wow man! Followed by a face-palm emoji. He then tweeted a list of the personal consequences he faced for speaking out against Erdogan’s regime in Turkey, stating: “I imprisoned my father; My brothers and sisters cannot find a job; I have revoked my passport; International arrest warrant; My family cannot leave the country; I have death threats every day.

In a 2019 editorial published in the Boston Globe, Kanter wrote, “I have a leading platform and I want to use it to promote respect for human rights, democracy and personal freedom. for me it’s bigger [than] basketball.”