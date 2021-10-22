Trying to make sense of Donald Trump’s SPAC? We break it down for you.





Former President Donald Trump is going public with his social media company through the SPAC merger. Shares of the Digital World Acquisition Company, SPAC, have more than quadrupled in news prices. Here, we answer your burning questions about what’s going on with this deal.

The craze for PSPC is back, to match the ambitions of the former president on social networks.

Donald Trump’s soon to be launched social media site Truth Social on Thursday announced plans to go public through a specialist acquisition company, aka a SPAC, called Digital World Acquisition Company. The “DWAC” ticker followed the trend on Twitter after the announcement.

As the news goes viral, here are the answers to the burning questions about the art of Trump’s latest deal.

So, what is a PSPC, again?

PSPCs were a near-dormant financial tool to go public until the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when the market turned into a binge eating for investors, speculators and retail traders looking to profit. private companies with high potential For growth.

A SAVS is just a small public company with a lot of liquidity that has a simple objective: to get a private company listed on the stock exchange. They are also known as “blank control” companies, and the process of going public for a company through PSPC can be simpler than the traditional IPO route.

To form a PSPC, a few people, often former bankers or business executives and sometimes celebrities, come together in the hope of finding an interesting private business. First, PSPC goes public, issues shares and raises funds from investors. PSPC shares are typically sold for $ 10 apiece – just like in the case of Digital World Acquisition Corp. SPAC from Trump Media, which raised around $ 283 million when it went public, according to a filing with regulators.

This cash war chest will eventually be used to strike a deal with a target company. Digital World Acquisition found Trump Media & Technology Group.

How much is DWAC stock up?

357% at the close of Thursday! Intraday, it progressed even more, gaining more than 400% before falling back.

We’ve seen PSPC shares run wild after the target company announced – but not to this point. PSPC shares normally jump after the deal is announced, even if the target company is not yet public (shareholders have yet to give it a thumbs up).

The action closed Thursday at $ 45.50, down from $ 9.96 the day before. It was the most traded stock in the market on Thursday, with more than 470 million shares changing hands.

Who is behind this SPAC?

Patrick Orlando is the CEO of PSPC. He is a former investment banker and has extensive experience in the PSPC industry (he was part of three before this one). The company’s chief financial officer is Luis Orleans-Braganza, who currently sits on the Brazilian National Congress.

If you haven’t heard of either, you might have heard of some of the top-flight hedge funds that have invested in PSPC, like Highbridge Capital Management, Lighthouse Partners, K2 Principal. Fund and Saba Capital Management. They probably all made a murder during Thursday’s savage price action.

So what is going on here?

Basically, Orlando incorporated Digital World Acquisition in Miami about a month after Trump lost the election, with the goal of merging with a “top emerging growth technology company.”

Then, today, its PSPC announced that it will go public with the Trump Media & Technology Group, subject to shareholder approval.

But unlike other PSPC mergers where the target company discloses its financial statements or future revenue potential, the Trump Media & Technology Group doesn’t have a lot of financial projections – even though it did get a valuation of 1.7. billion dollars at the time of the merger.

The aim of the future venture is to “create a rival for the liberal media consortium and fight against the ‘big tech’ companies of Silicon Valley, which have used their one-sided power to silence opposing voices in America.” The first step is to launch a new site called Truth Social.

What is social truth?

It remains to be seen. The upcoming social media site has yet to launch, but it has a waiting list. The statement said the eventual site aims to “oppose the tyranny of Big Tech.”

Trump has wanted to get back on social media since being banned from Twitter and Facebook in the wake of the Jan.6 insurgency – and it hasn’t been easy. At first he tried to tweet from other people’s accounts. Then he started a blog called “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” which flopped.

“We live in a world where the Taliban are very present on Twitter, but your favorite American president has been silenced. This is unacceptable,” he said. “I am delighted to be posting my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon. TMTG was founded with the mission of giving everyone a voice.”

A beta version of the site could be launched as early as November 2021.

Is this thing real?

Documents filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission are available here.

Even so, the IPO of Trump’s company depends on shareholder approval. According to Julian Klymochko, who runs an exchange-traded fund focused on PSPC, he has never seen a PSPC deal be rejected. Shareholders are encouraged to approve it because of assets called warrants they receive at the start of the SPAC. Disagree, and these warrants are worthless.

Is this the next store of memes?

If the price action is any indication, it might already be a meme. On top of that, retail traders stack up, a necessary prerequisite for a stock to achieve meme status. According to Bloomberg, Fidelity on Thursday recorded 55,000 orders to buy PSPC shares.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/donald-trump-spac-digital-world-acquisition-truth-social-explained-2021-10

