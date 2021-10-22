Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls India’s vaccination campaign ‘scientific, science-driven and science-based’





In his address to the nation after passing the bar of administering 1 billion doses of vaccine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the country. He said India’s vaccination program is scientific, science-driven and science-based. He said that sustained vaccination, reforms and a strong push for local manufacturing and infrastructure development have been key elements of India’s economic recovery strategy. He also focused on the acceptance of locally made covid-19 vaccines to protect lives. The Prime Minister, while expressing his concerns that people let their guard down in the middle of the holiday season, said: “The success of the vaccine gives grounds for confidence. Today, we can say that the country knows how to achieve great goals. But we have to be careful. We must not let our guard down. No matter how strong the armor, soldiers do not throw down their weapons while war is in progress. Modi mentioned that he wants even a small item made in India to have wide support. It will only work with everyone’s support. It must be a popular movement like the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. I am convinced that with the help of all, we will be able to do this. If a vaccine made in India can protect me, then products made in my country can make my Diwali great. He reiterated that covid can be defeated. He urged people who have not yet been vaccinated to do so as a priority and also insisted on wearing masks when traveling in public places. Follow and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Video of Elets





