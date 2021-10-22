Donald Trump accused of extracting the code from the Mastodon social network for a “truth” site





The founder of Mastodon, which offers free open source software for users to create social networks, said that it appears that “Truth Social”, the new social network created by former President Donald Trump, is based on his social media platform.

On Wednesday, Trump announced that Truth Social will roll out to select guests in November and to all users in the first quarter of 2022.

While Trump’s social network has yet to launch, Vice’s tech publication Motherboard reported Thursday that some users have already created accounts on the site, posting screenshots of the platform in line.

Eugen Rochko, the founder and lead developer of Mastodon, said that based on the screenshots he has seen, Truth Social is “absolutely based on Mastodon”.

“Well, that sounds familiar,” Mastodon tweeted Thursday in response to a screenshot from Trump’s social media site. The screenshot was posted by Mikael Thalen, a reporter for the Daily Dot, who said he successfully created an account on the new platform.

I was just able to create an account using the handle @donaldtrump on “Truth Social”, former President Donald Trump’s new social media website.

Although the site is not officially open, a URL has been discovered allowing users to register anyway. pic.twitter.com/MRMQzjNhma

– Mikael Thalen (@MikaelThalen) October 21, 2021

Motherboard pointed out that the Truth Social website states that all of its source code is “proprietary” and that this could conflict with Mastodon’s license.

“The bottom line is that Mastodon is free software, released under the AGPLv3 license, so anyone can use it, as long as they comply with the license. The main part of the license is the source code and all its modifications to available to the public, “Rochko told Motherboard, adding that Truth Social calling its proprietary code” would be a problem as it would indicate a license violation. “

The founder of Mastodon, which offers free open source software for users to create social networks, said it appears that the new social media platform “Truth Social” created by former President Donald Trump is based on its social media platform. Above, former US President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on October 18, 2021 in New York City. James devaney

In a statement released Wednesday, Trump created Truth Social “to oppose the tyranny of Big Tech.”

“We live in a world where the Taliban have a strong Twitter presence, but your favorite US president has been silenced. This is unacceptable,” Trump said.

The former president has been banned or suspended from multiple social media platforms, including Twitter, Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitch.

In his statement, Trump also announced the formation of Trump Media & Technology Group which will launch the new social network.

“[Trump Media & Technology Group] was founded with the mission of giving a voice to all, ”said Trump.

“I’m excited to start sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and tackling Big Tech soon,” added the former president.

Newsweek reached out to Truth Social and Trump representatives for comment, but did not receive a response until publication Thursday.

