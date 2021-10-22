Erdogan threatens to expel 10 Western emissaries

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday threatened to expel ambassadors from the United States, Germany and eight other Western countries after issuing a joint statement supporting an imprisoned activist.

Parisian-born philanthropist and activist Osman Kavala, 64, has been in jail without conviction since 2017, becoming a symbol of what critics see as Mr Erdogan’s growing intolerance of dissent.

The 10 ambassadors released a rare joint statement on Monday, widely circulated on their Turkish social media accounts, claiming that Mr. Kavala’s continued detention “cast a shadow” over Turkey.

“I told our foreign minister that we cannot afford the luxury of welcoming them to our country,” Erdogan told Turkish media.

Mr Kavala faced a slew of charges related to the anti-government protests in 2013 and the failed military coup in 2016.

The US, Germany, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway and Sweden called for a “fair and speedy resolution of his case.”

Mr Erdogan appeared indignant on his flight home from a tour of Africa.

“Is it within your limits to teach Turkey such a lesson? Who are you?” he told private television station NTV.

The Turkish lira continued its fall into record territory against the dollar moments after Erdogan’s comments, amid fears of a new wave of tension between Ankara and the West.

Diplomatic friction escalated when the Financial Action Task Force, a global watchdog, placed Turkey under scrutiny for failing to properly tackle money laundering and terrorist financing.

Turkey joins a “gray list” of countries that includes Syria and South Sudan.

Mr Erdogan fought against the designation, introducing legislation that was ostensibly aimed at tackling terrorist networks, but which critics said primarily targeted Turkish NGOs promoting pro-Kurdish causes and human rights.

The tension threatens to cast a shadow over next week’s G20 summit in Rome, where Erdogan hopes to meet US President Joe Biden.

The two had a cold relationship, unlike Mr. Erdogan’s personal friendship with former US President Donald Trump, which has protected Turkey from sanctions for years.

The possible expulsion of US Ambassador David Satterfield would come during a scheduled rotation of Washington’s senior envoy to Ankara.

Mr Kavala has become a symbol to his supporters of Mr Erdogan’s sweeping crackdown after surviving a coup attempt in 2016.

He told AFP from his jail cell last week that he felt like a tool in Mr Erdogan’s attempts to blame a foreign plot for national opposition to his nearly two-decade rule.

“The real reason for my continued detention is that it responds to the government’s need to keep alive the fiction that the [2013] The Gezi protests were the result of a foreign plot, ”Kavala said.

“Since I am accused of being part of this plot allegedly organized by foreign powers, my release would weaken the fiction in question and it is not something the government would like.”

The protests he was referring to began as rallies in May 2013 against an urban development plan for Gezi Park in Istanbul.

They spread across the country and became protests calling for freedom of speech and assembly, and the press, and attacking what protesters saw as Mr. Erdogan’s estrangement from secularism in Turkey.

Mr Kavala was acquitted of charges related to the Gezi rallies in February 2020, only to be re-arrested before he could return home and returned to prison for alleged links to the 2016 coup plot.

The Council of Europe, the continent’s main human rights watchdog, issued a final warning to Turkey to comply with a 2019 European Court of Human Rights order aimed at freeing Mr. Kavala pending trial.

If Turkey does not do so by its next meeting from November 30, the Strasbourg council could vote to launch its first disciplinary proceedings against Ankara.

The procedure could lead to the suspension of Turkey’s voting rights and even its membership.

Updated: October 21, 2021, 10:10 PM