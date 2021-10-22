Jokowi planned to travel to Rome to receive the leadership of the G20





Merdeka.com – spokesperson for the presidency, Fadjroel Rachman said President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is due to fly to Italy at the end of October. The purpose of this working visit is to attend the handover of the G20 presidency at the G20 summit in Rome. Yet, he explains, the certainty of the presence Jokowi will be announced by the Ministry of National Secretariat (Kemensekneg). “From the information obtained, the president will leave to accept the leadership of the G20 in Rome. But concerning the certainty, the Minister of State will decide,” Fadjroel said at the presidential palace on Friday (10/22). He asked the public to wait for a decision from the Minister of State Secretary. is Jokowi will be on the agenda. “We will wait when the time comes for the Secretary of State. When the president leaves and who will attend the presidential handover of the G20,” he concluded. We know that the presidency of the G20 will be officially handed over by the Italian Prime Minister to President Joko Widodo on October 30-31, 2021, in Rome. Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said that this is the first time that Indonesia has become the chairmanship of the G20, since the establishment of this forum in 1999. Thus, Indonesia has become the fifth country on the Asian continent to be trusted to host the big meeting. “Due to Asian basketball, only 4 countries, namely Japan, China, South Korea and Saudi Arabia, have hosted the presidency of the G20,” he explained at the conference. press Towards the 2022 G20 presidency of Indonesia, written Wednesday (15/9). He believes that the implementation of the G20 presidency will give rise to a series of positive impacts for the Indonesian economy. Some of the direct benefits that can be achieved if the meeting is held physically are an increase in domestic consumption to 1.7 trillion rupees, an increase in national GDP to 7.4 trillion rupees, participation of MSMEs and employment. of about 33 thousand in various sectors. “With around 150 meetings for a full year in total, the government estimates that the economic benefits that can be derived from the implementation of the series of activities of the Indonesian Presidency of the G20 can reach 1.5 to 2 times more than IMF implementation 2018- WBG Annual Meetings in Bali, ”Coordinating Minister Airlangga said. [fik]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.merdeka.com/peristiwa/jokowi-direncanakan-akan-terbang-ke-roma-terima-kepemimpinan-g20.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos