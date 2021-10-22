No matter how strong the armor is, we can’t be remiss – PM Modi on 100 crore jab success





While talking about the Covid vaccination program, Prime Minister Modi also insisted on the feeling “vocal for the local”. (photo PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Friday praising the “100 crore” success story. Speaking of the initial concerns, Prime Minister Modi said India has come a long way. With Diwali around the corner, PM Modi said everyone needs to make sure Covid-apt habits are part of their daily routine. PM Modi has also changed his “display photo” on all social networks. In the DP, the message “Congratulations, India” can be seen. The last time the Prime Minister addressed the nation was on June 7 earlier this year, when he launched the “free vaccine for all” stage of the national immunization program. In today’s speech, the message was clear: yes, we have taken an important step, but India cannot stop there. Here are the main quotes from his speech: There were a lot of people who doubted India’s ability. Will India be able to beat the virus? What about the funds to buy the vaccines? When will India receive the vaccines? Our success silenced critics, says Prime Minister Modi

There was no VIP culture during the mass vaccination campaign.

The last Diwali there was a feeling of doubt. But this year, with doses of 100 crore, people have more confidence.

This Covid trip has also helped us in the turnaround in other spheres as well.

This vaccination success has also boosted our economic outlook. Global experts are very positive about the Indian economy. Indian companies are securing “record investments” and creating new job opportunities for the country’s youth.

As a nation, we know how to set big goals and achieve them. But that doesn’t mean we need to stop being vigilant about the pandemic. We cannot be negligent.

No matter how strong the armor is, one cannot let our guard down during the ongoing war. Likewise, even though India has taken this step, we must remain vigilant. Just as we can't leave our homes without our shoes on, we need to make wearing face masks part of our routine. Those who have received the Covid vaccine must inspire others and those still awaiting their dose must follow appropriate Covid behavior.

