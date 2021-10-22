Trump’s social media deal ignites 350% gain in PSPC shares





Former US President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Iowa States Exhibition Center in Des Moines, Iowa, United States on October 9, 2021. REUTERS / Rachel Mummey

Oct. 21 (Reuters) – Former US President Donald Trump’s deal to create a social media app after Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) and Facebook Inc (FB.O) banned it has won rambunctious support from investors, with shares in a shell company the plan closed over 350% on Thursday after rising over 400% earlier today.

Trump Media and Technology Group and Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC.O), a Special Purpose Acquisition Vehicle (SPAC), announced on Wednesday that they would merge to create a social media app called TRUTH Social. Trump’s company said it plans a beta launch – unveiling a trial version – next month and full rollout in the first quarter of 2022.

The SPACs use the money collected as part of an initial public offering to introduce a private company on the stock market. The deal announcement lacked the attributes of the detailed business plans Wall Street is accustomed to in PSPC mergers, from appointing a management team to presenting detailed earnings and funding projections.

Despite this, shares of Miami-based Digital World closed up 356.8% at $ 45.50 per share on the Nasdaq after climbing more than 400% earlier in the session. At the closing price, its market cap was $ 1.47 billion, up from $ 321 million on Wednesday.

With a volume of over 477 million shares, it was the most actively traded stock on the stock exchange, sparking discussion on forums such as Reddit, where retail investors pushed so-called memes stocks to values. not supported by traditional financial analysis. On Twitter and Stocktwits, some users applauded the rally with posts displaying rockets and GIFs of Trump.

The company could provide the first real test of the power of right-wing social media with all the strength of Trump’s backing. Questions remain about how he plans to make money and avoid the same issues that led major social media platforms to ban him.

Some investors marveled at the rally and wondered if the gains would last.

“I’ve never seen anything like it, such a sharing reaction based on hopes and dreams,” Kristi Marvin, a former investment banker who founded research firm SPACInsider, told other investors. during a discussion on Twitter Spaces.

Others said the market reaction reflected support for Trump as well as a bet that a platform with him would attract followers.

“So far there has been no publicly traded vehicle for those who support the former president,” said Jake Dollarhide, co-founder of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Michael O’Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Stamford, Connecticut, said not only Trump supporters but opponents, media and investors too would like to access the platform to follow what Trump is saying .

However, its future is far from certain. Digital World, run by former investment banker Patrick Orlando, has launched at least four PSPCs and plans to launch two more, but none of them have yet struck a deal. Orlando did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

DIRECT AND NON FILTER

Relatives of the former Republican president, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Trump had sought to start his own social media company since leaving the White House. Trump, considering another White House term in 2024, was frustrated at not having a direct, unfiltered connection to his millions of followers after Twitter and Facebook banned him, the people said.

Social media giants suspended Trump’s accounts after his supporters revolted on the U.S. Capitol on January 6 over an inflammatory speech he gave while repeating false claims that the election of 2020 were stolen from him through widespread electoral fraud.

Twitter found that Trump’s posts violated his policy of “glorifying violence.” Facebook found that Trump was praising violence in the deadly attack in which rioters sought to block official certification by Congress of his electoral defeat to President Joe Biden.

In a press release announcing the deal, Trump said, “I’m excited to start sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and fighting Big Tech soon.”

Facebook shares rose 0.3%. Shares of Twitter (TWTR.N) were down 0.6%.

Trump Media said it would receive $ 293 million in cash that Digital World Acquisition had in trust if no shareholders in the acquisition company chose to cash in their shares.

Soaring stock prices could increase the likelihood of a deal closing. PSPC investors eventually have to choose to buy back their shares at the IPO price of $ 10 per share, which is now well below the level at which many would have bought.

Attempts to provide alternatives to Twitter and Facebook have failed in the past. Speak, a social media app backed by prominent Republican Party donor Rebekah Mercer and popular with U.S. conservatives, saw several tech companies sever ties with it after the Jan.6 riot.

GETTR, a Twitter-style platform launched by former Trump adviser Jason Miller, claimed more than 1.5 million users in its first 11 days after launch in July. Miller failed to convince Trump to join the platform.

Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru, Heather Timmons, Steve Holland, Svea Herbst, Greg Roumeliotis, Lewis Krauskopf and Sinead Carew; Written by Paritosh Bansal and Ira Iosebashvili; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Will Dunham

